Red Wolves focus on 'instant' impact

In this April 21, 2018, file photo, former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, now Arkansas State University Coach Butch Jones watches from the sidelines during the first half of the Crimson Tide's spring NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

JONESBORO -- Less than two months after he was hired as head football coach at Arkansas State University, Butch Jones closed the first day of the traditional signing period with 14 high school signees in the Class of 2021.

ASU added five high school signees Wednesday, a group headlined by a pair of defensive linemen from Creekside (Ga.) High School in Jalil Muhammad and Dennard Flowers. The Red Wolves also signed nine high school recruits in the early signing period that began Dec. 16. Its class of 2021 sits at 20 players total, with six transfers also set to join ASU.

In the time since that early signing period, Jones filled out his staff and worked to complete his class.

"With the remaining scholarships, we were going to do our due diligence and try to hit some home runs," Jones said. "We wanted individuals who can make instant impacts in our football program, and we were able to do that with these individuals today."

Muhammad and Flowers, both three stars by 247Sports, represent the two most significant additions Wednesday.

Muhammad, a 6-3, 285-pound defensive tackle, is the 84th-ranked prospect in the state of Georgia, per ESPN. Flowers, who held offers from Sun Belt Conference rivals Troy, South Alabama and Texas State, offers length as a 6-4 defensive end.

"We felt the need at the defensive line position, particularly at the defensive end position," Jones said. "I think that's evident when you look at our signing class and you look at our numbers. We put a lot of evaluation and manpower into those areas."

Tight end Seydou Traore, who hails from London, England, was also among the group of new signees. A 6-4, 210-pounder native to France, Traore discovered football through London's NFL Academy before arriving at Florida's Clearwater Academy.

Traore's mix of athleticism and size jumped out to ASU tight ends coach Andy Kwon, and Jones' familiarity with Clearwater Academy from past jobs helped land Traore.

"It's one of the most unique stories in all of college football," Jones said. "We think he possesses all the natural ability to be a great player for us."

Emmanual Stevenson, a 6-3, 200-pound tight end from Eufaula, Ala., also signed.

"To have the ability to add the two tight ends, from an athletic standpoint, that we were able to add today is very, very exciting," Jones said. "They fit the profile in all aspects of what we were looking for."

The Red Wolves also added several transfers. Since securing two transfers during the early signing period, ASU has signed four others in Louisville's Thurman Geathers, Boise State's Khaleem Waleed, North Texas' Joe Ozougwu and Mississippi Gulf Coast's Leon Jones.

"The more talented players you can bring in, it elevates everybody's game," Jones said. "From a transfer standpoint, it was about filling some immediate needs [and adding] instant competition."

The Red Wolves still have five available scholarships with spring camp slated to begin March 9.

"Today is not really a conclusion at all to recruiting as we will continue to look to add to this class as time goes on," Jones said. "But moving forward, we're excited about the day."

More News Arkansas State University signees CL. POS. NAME HT. WT. HOMETOWN (HIGH SCHOOL) Fr. QB Wyatt Begeal* 6-0 189 Cibolo, Texas Fr. DE Dennard Flowers 6-4 210 Fairburn, Ga. Fr. LB Ethan Hassler* 6-3 220 Collierville, Tenn. Fr. CB William Hardrick 6-1 165 Adamsville, Ala. Fr. RB Bobby McMillian* 5-10 190 Vero Beach, Fla. Fr. DL Jalil Muhammad 6-3 285 Fairburn, Ga. Fr. DB Justin Parks* 6-1 180 Gardendale, Ala. Fr. LB Tristan Shorter* 6-0 190 Oxford, Miss. Fr. OL Nason Simmons* 6-7 280 Canton, Ga. Fr. TE Emmanual Stevenson 6-3 220 Eufaula, Ala. Fr. OL Makilan Thomas* 6-3 295 Little Rock (LR Central) Fr. TE Seydou Traore 6-4 210 London, England Fr. WR Omari Walker* 5-9 175 McKinney, Texas *Signed during early signing period in December