Reeling Lions lose 6th in a row

Tristan Jarrett scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Monday in helping Jackson State defeat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team 63-55 in Jackson, Miss.

The loss is the sixth in a row for the Golden Lions (3-15, 2-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference), but it came against the Tigers (4-5, 4-0).

Jarrett shot 8 for 19 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and made 12 of 13 free throws.

Also for Jackson State, Jayveous McKinnis scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Isaiah Williams totaled 12 points and six rebounds.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead UAPB. Doss made 7 of 13 shots from the floor.

Jalen Lynn scored 12 points and Joshuwan Johnson had 11 for the Lions.

UAPB, which trailed 24-19 at halftime, took a small lead in the second half before Jackson State began to pull away. The game was tied three times and saw seven lead changes.

Both teams shot less than 40% from the field. Jackson State had the upper hand going 20 for 52 (38.5%) but made only 4 of 13 3-point attempts. The Tigers converted 19 of 27 free throws.

UAPB hit 20 of 60 (33.3%) from the field including 2 of 9 3-point shots. The Lions made 13 of 15 free throws.

NEXT UP

UAPB has a two-game swing in Alabama ahead, starting Saturday at Alabama State (4:30 p.m. tipoff) in Montgomery and Monday at Alabama A&M (7:30 p.m.) in Huntsville. Alabama State lost to Prairie View A&M 87-63 Monday, and Alabama A&M lost to Texas Southern 66-49.

UAPB's last victory came against Alabama State, 91-82 in Pine Bluff on Jan. 9.

SWAC MEN'S STANDINGS