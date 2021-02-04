Relyance Bank breaks ground on headquarters in White Hall

Relyance Bank’s new 40,000-square-foot facility will be on Highway 270 just west of Interstate 530 at White Hall. The building is projected to be completed in the spring of 2022. (Special to The Commercial)

Relyance Bank executives and its partner contractors broke ground for the new Relyance Bank headquarters in White Hall on Wednesday.

The new 40,000-square-foot facility, which will be located on U.S. Highway 270 just west of Interstate 530, will house management and consolidate various departments. The building is projected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

"We have been blessed with excellent organic growth and are excited about our prospects for future growth," said Chuck Morgan, Relyance Bank's chairman and chief executive officer. "We pledge to be a good corporate neighbor in White Hall."

The new, larger headquarters positions Relyance Bank to better serve southeast and central Arkansas while remaining deeply rooted in Jefferson County, according to a news release. The project reaffirms Relyance Bank's economic development and community service commitment to Pine Bluff, White Hall and Jefferson County.

"We are writing a significant new chapter in the rich history of our bank. The new headquarters is an investment in the future of the bank and in southeast Arkansas. Our project team is led by Scott Pittillo, Relyance Bank president, and Andy Jenkins, CIO, who have done an outstanding job. We are proud of our partners that include Colliers International, Clark Contractors, Polk Stanley Wilcox and McClelland Consulting Engineers," Morgan said.

Relyance Bank (formerly named Pine Bluff National Bank) opened its doors in 1965, with its main office located at 912 Cherry St. in Pine Bluff. The bank continued to increase in size over the past 30 years, creating multiple building opportunities. The bank currently holds over $1 billion in assets while employing 200 associates.

Its branch locations include Bryant, Fordyce, Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Redfield, Sheridan, Star City and White Hall.

Details: www.relybank.com.