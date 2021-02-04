Role in drug ring earns 140 months

A convincing declaration of contrition Wednesday, coupled with the support of the U.S. attorney's office earned a defendant in a drug-conspiracy case several years off a lengthy term in federal prison.

Joshua Garrett, one of 22 people named in a 10-count indictment that disrupted a drug ring responsible for importing large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico, faced a recommended sentencing guideline ranging between 262 months and 327 months for his part in the conspiracy after he was classified by federal probation officials as a career offender.

Under a plea agreement Garrett reached with federal prosecutors, the government recommended 140 months in prison. Although the courts are not bound by such plea agreements, they do weigh heavily in most sentencing considerations.

J. Grant Ballard of Clarendon, Garrett's attorney, told Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. that the 140-month recommendation was mutually agreed upon with prosecutors because of several mitigating factors.

"I believe it's an appropriate downward variance when you consider the characteristics of this defendant, his involvement in the crime and the sentences that have been issued to similar defendants in the same indictment," Ballard said. "The reason Mr. Garrett's guideline sentence range is so high is simply because of his career offender classification."

Ballard said that absent that classification, Garrett's guideline sentencing range would have been more in line with similarly situated co-defendants.

"I believe the career offender classification inappropriately lengthens my client's sentencing range," he said, adding that Garrett's involvement in the conspiracy was limited to about a two-month period and was motivated by Garrett's longtime addiction to drugs.

"He's a bad drug addict," Ballard said. "He has struggled significantly throughout his adult life with drug addiction. You look at the misdemeanors and the trouble he's gotten into... you recognize that he's a guy who's gotten in trouble over the years as the result of drug addiction. He's not violent, he's a nice person and I think that bodes for a downward variance."

In addition, Ballard pointed out, several of Garrett's co-defendants had received sentences ranging from 120 months to 130 months in prison after being charged with handling similar or greater amounts of methamphetamine than Garrett.

"I think when you consider the sentences that have been issued to the co-defendants," Ballard said, "140 months is more time than any of those other defendants received."

Ballard added that Garrett's involvement took place over a short period of time, estimating that Garrett was involved for fewer than 60 days toward the end of the investigation.

"My client's involvement in this conspiracy was very short," he said. "He came in on the tail end."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant said the recommended sentence in the plea agreement was calculated as though Garrett had not been classified as a career offender, and she said all other relevant facts in the case indicated that a sentencing range between 130 months and 162 months.

"I think that's where we kind of came to our 140 range," Bryant said. "I understand that Mr. Garrett is a drug user and likely has a terrible addiction but when someone orders a kilo at a time, and he did, that's not just a drug user. That's a drug seller."

Garrett's expressions of remorse, both in court and in a letter he had sent to Marshall, also appeared to factor in to the judge's decision.

"I've struggled with addiction my whole, uh, from 18 on and it just got gradually worse," Garrett told the judge just before sentencing. "It ranged from methamphetamine and then it was pills, then marijuana and alcohol, I'd have to say it progressed."

In his statement, Garrett admitted to his criminal past and ruminated on where his life had gone awry.

"I wish I could take it back. I sit here today and I think that a lot of things like how many times I made a fool out of myself and how many times I just, I just...," he trailed off, then continued, haltingly, "I hesitate to call myself a drug dealer but I did willingly go between, and if it involved me staying high or whatever, I would pretty much do it. I'm sorry I ever met these people but if it hadn't been them it would have been somebody else."

Marshall agreed with the joint recommendation and sentenced Garrett to 140 months in prison.

"It is particularly important to me in a multi-defendant case like this to be fair within the case and for the sentences to reflect the role," the judge said. "I'm also struck by what I take to be a genuine change of mind on your part. We'll see in the fullness of time whether you have run your addiction up in the corner and want to keep it there."