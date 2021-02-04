S. Carolina is toeing the FT line

South Carolina consistently has one of the nation’s top women’s basketball teams, but this season the Gamecocks are one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the country — although they have improved in recent games. Even guard LeLe Grissett (above), who is making less than 50% of her free throws, made both of her attempts as the Gamecocks made 19 of 20 against Alabama on Sunday. (AP/Mark Zaleski)

South Carolina has been ranked among the top five teams in the country all season, but one area that's been a problem is free-throw shooting.

The Gamecocks (14-1) look like they have solved that issue recently.

South Carolina (62% for the season) has made 38 of 42 (90.5%) from the foul line over the past two games. That's the best two-game performance in Coach Dawn Staley's 13-year tenure.

It's something the players noticed, too, after their 19 of 22 effort against Mississippi State.

"Oh my goodness, that's the first thing that our players said once we got in the locker room -- 'We only missed three free throws,' " Staley told the The Island Packet newspaper. "So that was cool. The smiles on their faces is something that we want to see continued throughout the rest of the season."

South Carolina ranked outside the top 300 nationally in free-throw percentage prior to the last two games. In addition, regulars LeLe Grissett and Brea Beal are both shooting below 50%. Both made 2 of 2 in the team's recent 19-of-20 effort against Alabama on Sunday.

Poor free-throw shooting played a part in South Carolina's lone loss this season against North Carolina State. The Gamecocks made just 4 of 11 in the 54-46 loss.

Free throws have never been a strength at South Carolina. The 2018-19 Gamecocks set a program record by shooting 73% from the free-throw line, but that mark didn't even crack the top 80 nationally for the season. That was the lone season in the past five seasons where the Gamecocks were in the top 100.

No real edge

No. 7 Texas A&M (16-1) gets a chance to avenge its lone loss of the season when the Aggies play host to LSU tonight at 8 p.m. in Reed Arena.

But Aggies Coach Gary Blair said in a Zoom conference earlier this week that the home-court advantage isn't the same this season with crowd limitations because of the coronavirus. He likened home games to playing at neutral sites this season.

"... the only difference is you're playing on your rims," Blair said. "And everybody across the nation is down in attendance, so it's more or less like an NCAA Tournament game that you're playing sometimes.

"Yeah we love the home-court advantage. Yes, we had a good crowd. But what if we didn't have covid, we wouldn't be saying much about the crowd. There's so many neutral court games, and that's why more and more teams are winning on the road, including ourselves."

Blair pointed to North Carolina State's recent road win over No. 1 Louisville.

"Could they have controlled that game with 12,000 people in there?" Blair said. "That's the difference in today's sports world in every sport."

Covid issues

Due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee women's basketball program, today's Tennessee at Mississippi State game and the rescheduled Tennessee at Texas A&M game on Sunday have been postponed, the league announced on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday, it was announced that the University of Arkansas and Texas A&M instead would play in College Station, Texas, on Sunday at 2 p.m. That game was moved up a week to this Sunday and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Board Work

Auburn's Unique Thompson regained here status as the top rebounder in the country after a big effort against Arkansas on Sunday.

The 6-3 senior grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds in the Tigers' 77-67 loss to the Razorbacks to go with a team-best 18 points. After falling to the second spot in the country last week, she climbed back to No. 1 and is now averaging 14.0 rebounds per game.

Thompson also climbed to the No. 2 spot on Auburn's all-time rebounding list. She's now 49 rebounds from the top spot.

Top players

Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee and Tennessee's Tamari Key shared this week's SEC Player of the Week honor. Dungee scored 37 points, including 22 in the second half, to help the Razorbacks knock off Connecticut. Key, a 6-5 sophomore, registered just the fourth triple-double in Lady Vols' history in a win over Florida.

Key scored 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots. Dungee scored the most points by a UConn opponent since the 1999-2000 season. She did it by going 13 of 21 from the floor, 4 of 5 from three-point range and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. She also had 16 points in the Razorbacks' 77-67 win over Auburn on Sunday.

Ole Miss' Madison Scott earned the league's Freshman of the Week honors, averaging 7.5 points and 10 rebounds in two games last week. She had her second career double-double with a 12-point, 16-rebound performance at LSU. Her 16 rebounds at LSU were the most by any Rebel since Dec. 12, 2015, and the most by any Rebel in an SEC game since Feb. 13, 2014. She leads all SEC freshmen by averaging 7.1 rebounds per game.

From top to bottom

RK LW NET TEAM (RECORDS) COMMENT

1;1;3;South Carolina (14-1, 9-0) Big matchup with UConn coming up

2;2;15;Texas A&M (16-1, 7-1) Aggies get shot at revenge against LSU

3;5;14;Tennessee (12-3, 6-1) Key notches a triple-double

4;3;21;Kentucky (13-4, 6-3) Howard comes up clutch for Wildcats

5;9;64;LSU (8-7, 6-3) Tigers try to take two from Aggies

6;8;25;Arkansas (13-6, 3-5) Razorbacks rising with historic win

7;4;20;Georgia (13-4, 5-4) Bulldogs take a tumble after UA victory

8;7;37;Mississippi State (8-5, 3-4) Bulldogs trying to get back on track

9;9;31Alabama (12-4, 5-4) Tough week against ranked opponents

10;10;55;Ole Miss (7-7, 1-7) Couldn't finish against LSU

11;11;41;Missouri (6-6, 2-5) Rallies fall short for Tigers

12;12;60;Florida (9-8, 2-7) Gators played without Coach Cam Newbauer

13;13;128;Auburn (5-11, 0-8) Unique Thompson still dominant

14;14;142;Vanderbilt (4-4, 0-3) Remainder of season canceled

NOTE The NCAA instituted this season for women's college basketball, a rating system called the NET Rankings, which took the place of the Ratings Percentage Index. An acronym for NCAA Evaluation Tool, the NET rankings take into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

Game of the week

No. 2 South Carolina at No. 3 Connecticut, 7 p.m. Monday (Fox Sports 1)

Not a conference matchup, but a top-5 battle nonetheless. The Gamecocks claimed their only win ever over the Huskies last season, a 70-52 victory in which they led 11-2 after a quarter and never looked back. UConn owns an 8-1 edge in the all-time series.

By the numbers

18 Consecutive wins for South Carolina over Alabama

4 Number of times South Carolina has trailed at halftime this season

40 Minutes played by Texas A&M's N'dea Jones against Georgia

11 Members of the Texas A&M 2011 national championship team that returned Sunday to celebrate the 10th anniversary