Shiloh Museum schedules historical Zoom program, Devil’s Den virtual hike

Dr. Michael Pierce, associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas, will present “Nelson Hackett’s Escape from Fayetteville and Slavery,” in a Zoom program hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at noon Feb. 17.

In 1841, Nelson Hackett fled Arkansas and slavery, setting off an international dispute that helped ensure that Canada remained a haven for those fleeing slavery in the United States. Dr. Pierce will focus on Hackett’s flight to Canada, abolitionist efforts to prevent his extradition back to Arkansas, and the diplomatic crisis that his return provoked.

Space for the Zoom program is limited; registration is required.

DEVIL’S DEN VIRTUAL HIKE

Tag along with the Shiloh Museum’s education staff for a pre-recorded virtual history hike at 10:30 a.m. Devil’s Den State Park, Saturday, Feb. 20, on the museum’s Facebook page at face-book.com/ShilohMuseum/ .

The program is part of the museum’s Shiloh Saturday Series for families.