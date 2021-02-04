Sections
State surgeon general announces bid for lieutenant governor

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 9:56 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Gregory Bledsoe speaks Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during the daily corona virus briefing. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/611governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)

State Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe announced Thursday morning that he is running for lieutenant governor next year.

Bledsoe, 47, of Little Rock also is the medical director of the emergency department at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Russellville.

“I am a physician, not a politician, and I do not see this campaign as a ‘next step’ in a political career,” Bledsoe said in a written statement. “We need fresh ideas and new faces in our Capitol, not a revolving door of the same names and candidates for every office."

Bledsoe is the second Republican candidate to signal his intention to run for lieutenant governor in 2022. His mother is state Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers.

In August 2019, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, announced his plan to run for the post.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin of Little Rock has served in the position since 2015 and is barred from seeking re-election under the state’s term limits amendment.

Griffin is one of three announced candidates for governor in 2022. The two others are Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and former press secretary for President Donald Trump Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

