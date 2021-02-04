Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Three more people named to ASU Board of Trustees

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:09 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE PHOTO: R.E. Lee Wilson Hall is seen on Arkansas State University’s Jonesboro campus in 2016.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday the names of three people who will serve on an expanded Arkansas State University Board of Trustees.

They have ties to either ASU or Henderson State University, and their terms are scheduled to expire at different times.

The appointees, two of whom live in Saline County, are:

• Paul Rowton of Harrisburg, a former president of the ASU Alumni Association. He is executive vice president of GES Inc., which owns and operates Edwards Food Giant and Edwards Cash Saver Supermarkets. His term will expire Jan. 14, 2028.

• Robert Rudolph of Bryant, a Henderson State graduate and active alumni association member. He is the pastor at Calvary Church of God in Christ in Malvern. Rudolph’s term will expire Jan. 14, 2027.

• Steve Eddington of Benton, president of the HSU Alumni Board. He is the vice president of public relations at Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation and has served on the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors since 2004. Eddington’s term as an ASU Trustee will expire January 14, 2026.

The appointments follow the governor's signing of legislation that allows Henderson State University, formerly an independent public higher education institution, to become part of the Arkansas State University System, the state's second-largest public higher education system. Henderson State is based in Arkadelphia.

Act 18 of 2021, signed into law Monday, adds Henderson State to the ASU System and expands the ASU Board of Trustees from five members to seven members. The change came about after more than a year of planning by the ASU System. Financial and management problems at Henderson State, including a $6 million deficit in 2019, led officials to decide to make the Arkadelphia-based higher education institution part of the ASU System.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT