UAPB adds 3 Arkansans

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:20 a.m.

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble will have a few new faces roaming the sidelines in the fall after the program added eight signees Wednesday.

The 2021 class -- which includes four offensive players, three defenders and one athlete -- features three standouts from Arkansas.

Running back Kameron Ingram, 5-10, 185 pounds, of Fayetteville rushed for 712 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Also, defensive backs and twin brothers Kaleb Knox, 6-1, 180, and Kyle Knox, 6-1, 180, helped Bryant win its third consecutive Class 7A state title in 2020. Kaleb Knox finished the year with 30 solo tackles and five pass breakups. His brother had 20 tackles and scored on a school-record 106-yard interception return.

The Golden Lions will open their spring season Feb. 27 against Texas Southern.

