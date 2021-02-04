FILE- In this Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, file photo the Peace Palace, which houses the International Court of Justice, or World Court, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. The United Nations highest court is ruling on U.S. objections to its jurisdiction in in a case brought by Iran against Washington in a bid to end sanctions re-imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear program. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

U.N. court clears way for Iran, U.S. case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The United Nations' highest court ruled Wednesday that it can hear a case filed by Iran against the United States in a bid to end sanctions the Trump administration reimposed in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear program.

Lawyers for the United States argued at hearings last year that the case should be thrown out by the International Court of Justice for lack of jurisdiction and admissibility.

However, the court's president, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said judges rejected U.S. arguments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called Wednesday's ruling "another legal victory for Iran."

Iran filed the case in July 2018 a few months after then-President Donald Trump said he was pulling the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement over Iran's nuclear program and would reimpose sanctions on Tehran. Washington also threatened other countries with sanctions if they don't cut off Iranian oil imports by early November.

In its case, Iran alleges that the sanctions breach a 1955 bilateral agreement known as the Treaty of Amity that regulates and promotes economic and consular ties between the two countries.

Vatican-funds transfers deemed mistake

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australian police said Wednesday that they found no evidence of criminal misconduct in money transfers from the Vatican that a financial agency mistakenly inflated by almost $1.8 billion and fueled corruption speculation.

Australian Federal Police investigated the transfers to Australia that the country's financial intelligence agency, Austrac, reported to the Senate in December amounted to $1.8 billion over six years.

Austrac last month revealed that it had vastly overstated the sums, blaming the miscalculation on a computer coding error. The Vatican said transfers to Australia since 2014 amounted to $7.35 million and were for legitimate expenses, including running its embassy and contractual debts.

Police said they had completed their analysis of the Austrac information.

Austrac's inflated figures had fueled media speculation that money from the Holy See had helped influence the Australian criminal prosecution of Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of historic child sex abuse.

Ethiopia unrest raises cry to denounce

NAIROBI, Kenya -- More than 350 former Peace Corps volunteers and a trio of former U.S. ambassadors have written to U.S. congressmen urging them to condemn the violence in Ethiopia's Tigray region, warning that "as the fighting ostensibly winds down, we are quite sure that the war will continue on a much more pernicious level."

The letter also asks lawmakers to press for humanitarian aid to all parts of Tigray, urge the United Nations to investigate and advocate for media access to the region "to document human rights abuses."

Communications links remain difficult to parts of the Tigray region of some 6 million people, and only a small number of former volunteers have reached friends there. But "we have avoided explicit discussions on what is occurring due to safety concerns and our acute awareness that the Ethiopian government is monitoring all calls," Isabella Olson, a former volunteer who helped to organize the letter, said in an email.

Ethiopia's government has not responded to the letter, she said.

Uganda leader desists democracy fund

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the suspension of a multimillion-dollar fund backed by European nations that supports the work of local groups focusing on democracy and good governance.

Museveni, who was reelected last month in a disputed vote, in a letter to his finance minister said money withdrawn from the Democratic Governance Facility has been "used to finance activities and organizations designed to subvert Government under the guise of improving governance."

Museveni said he was never consulted on the establishment of the fund with cash reserves of up to $136 million and "operated exclusively by a foreign mission" in the East African country.

He also ordered the suspension of the fund's activities until his Cabinet reviews the matter and a new oversight board featuring Ugandans is installed.

Nicole Bjerler, the fund's chief, did not immediately respond to emailed questions. Nicolaj A.H. Petersen, the Danish ambassador, said in an emailed response that the fund's board had not received any formal communication from the government, adding that as development partners they "remain open to dialogue with the government."

FILE- In this Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018, file photo, the delegations of the U.S., front left, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, front right, rise as judges, rear, enter the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherland. The United Nations highest court is ruling on U.S. objections to its jurisdiction in in a case brought by Iran against Washington in a bid to end sanctions re-imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear program.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

In this Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019, photo, judges enter as the delegations of Iran, front row left, and the U.S., front row rear right, stand up, at the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands. The United Nations highest court is ruling on U.S. objections to its jurisdiction in in a case brought by Iran against Washington in a bid to end sanctions re-imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear program. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

FILE- In this Monday Aug. 27, 2018, file photo, people walk toward the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the Netherlands. The United Nations highest court is ruling on U.S. objections to its jurisdiction in in a case brought by Iran against Washington in a bid to end sanctions re-imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear program. (AP Photo/Mike Corder, File)

FILE- In this Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, Richard Visek, left, agent of the U.S.A. and members of the U.S. delegation wait for judges to enter the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands. The United Nations highest court is ruling on U.S. objections to its jurisdiction in in a case brought by Iran against Washington in a bid to end sanctions re-imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran's nuclear program.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)