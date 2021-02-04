Wednesday's high school basketball scores

Wednesday's scores
Boys
4A-3
Pocahontas 64, Valley View 54
4A-5
Mills 64, Stuttgart 54
3A-7
Prescott 61, Bismarck 58
3A-8
Dumas 64, Lake Village 43
2A-6
Barton 64, Hazen 46
2A-8
Fordyce 80, Spring Hill 32
Girls
5A-EAST
Paragould 56, Marion 39
4A-4
Clarksville 46, Dardanelle 33
4A-5
Pulaski Academy 80, Forrest City 18
3A-3
Rivercrest 52, Harrisburg 20
2A-5
Conway Christian 53, Marshall 42
