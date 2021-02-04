Sections
Wednesday's high school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:36 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

Boys

4A-3

Pocahontas 64, Valley View 54

4A-5

Mills 64, Stuttgart 54

3A-7

Prescott 61, Bismarck 58

3A-8

Dumas 64, Lake Village 43

2A-6

Barton 64, Hazen 46

2A-8

Fordyce 80, Spring Hill 32

Girls

5A-EAST

Paragould 56, Marion 39

4A-4

Clarksville 46, Dardanelle 33

4A-5

Pulaski Academy 80, Forrest City 18

3A-3

Rivercrest 52, Harrisburg 20

2A-5

Conway Christian 53, Marshall 42

