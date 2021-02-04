Wildcats beat Fairview after four-game layoff

Watson Chapel coach Marcus Adams instructs during practice on Jan. 27 at the school’s Leslie Henderson Gymnasium as Dallis White (20) looks on. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Nothing stopped the Watson Chapel boys basketball team from extending its winning streak, not even a two-week layoff.

After missing the past four games due to covid-19 issues, the Wildcats returned to action on the road Tuesday and defeated Camden Fairview 41-30. The win is the Wildcats' fourth in a row and evened their overall record at 6-6 (5-2 in Conference 4A-8).

"Guys were excited to be back on the court," Chapel Coach Marcus Adams said. "They showed great energy and intensity. Great team effort!"

Fairview, which was tied for third place in 4A-8 going into Tuesday, fell to 6-7 and 5-4.

The Wildcats had missed three games due to a positive covid-19 test and contact tracing, which resulted in a quarantine from Jan. 16-26. A Jan. 29 game against Magnolia was postponed due to covid-19 issues within the Panthers' program.

Chapel's next game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday against Hamburg at home. The Wildcats have not played in Pine Bluff since Jan. 8, when it defeated Fairview.

Dollarway 40, Episcopal 31

At Dollarway, the Cardinals (9-6, 8-3 in 3A-6) expanded a two-point halftime lead and went on to move into a three-way tie for first place in its conference.

The Cardinals saw a 12-5 lead after the first quarter narrowed to 16-14 but outscored Episcopal Collegiate School 17-8 in the third frame.

Prince Okojie had 18 points, Devion Branch scored eight and Greg McGowan had seven for the Cardinals, who have won six in a row.

Dollarway is now tied with Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School (14-6 overall) and Central Arkansas Christian (10-6) atop Conference 3A-6 at 8-3. Helena-West Helena Central, which was in first place a week ago, is now fourth at 7-3 (8-6 overall).

The Cardinals visit CAC in Little Rock on Friday with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.

Texarkana 57,

White Hall 34

In Texarkana, Nick Watson's defense gave the Bulldogs fits.

Watson scored 15 points, made three steals and blocked three shots in helping the Razorbacks improve to 10-5 and 4-3 in the 5A-South Conference. Jordan Jones added 10 points and two steals in the win.

White Hall (5-13, 1-6) trailed 39-15 at halftime. No statistics for the Bulldogs were available.

White Hall will host Sheridan at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 39,

Camden Fairview 34

In Camden, the Lady Wildcats (9-9, 7-3 in 4A-8) won their sixth game in the last seven and evened their overall record for the first time since Dec. 4, when they were 2-2.

DeKeira Kentle totaled 14 points and seven rebounds, and Tatyana Barbee had 10 points and two assists for Chapel. Abriunna Dendy also pulled down seven rebounds.

Chapel led by as much as 17-9 but endured a tough challenge from the Lady Cardinals (8-8, 4-6), who had 21 points from Tamia Dandridge and 11 rebounds from Jhiya Jefferson. The Cardinals took a 27-25 lead into the third quarter before the Wildcats went ahead for good.

Watson Chapel will host Hamburg at 6 p.m. Friday.

Texarkana 47,

White Hall 40

In Texarkana, an 18-1 run in the third quarter propelled the Razorbacks (2-9, 1-5 in 5A-South) to their first conference victory of the season, knocking off the Lady Bulldogs (9-10, 1-5).

White Hall built a 10-2 lead in the first quarter and led 21-16 at halftime. After Texarkana made its big run, White Hall pulled within 40-32, converting baskets off four straight Razorback turnovers.

White Hall will host Sheridan at 6 p.m. Friday.

POSTPONED

Girls: Hot Springs at Pine Bluff

Information for this article was contributed by the Texarkana Gazette.