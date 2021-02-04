Neighbors stresses transition defense

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said the Razorbacks’ transition defense was “awful” during a victory over Missouri last month. The Razorbacks face the Tigers again tonight in Columbia, Mo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mike Neighbors said his team has grown significantly since the No. 16 Razorbacks held off Missouri 91-88 in Walton Arena a month ago.

But there are lingering concerns from the first meeting as the Razorbacks try to sweep the season series tonight in Mizzou Arena. Tip-off time is 7 p.m.

"Our transition defense has got to change," Neighbors said. "Whatever descriptive word you want to put in there. We were awful."

The University of Arkansas (13-6, 3-5 SEC) led by double digits at halftime in the earlier meeting but had to hold on late -- making 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Neighbors said his team was working out several issues prior to the last meeting.

"At that point, we had just gotten back from Kentucky, it was our second SEC game," Neighbors said. "That was our height of shot selection, shot distribution, playing time, roles identifying. We were really at a crucial turning point in our season.

"I think we've gotten past all those things, so I think that will help us change and our transition defense has to change."

The Razorbacks are coming off back-to-back wins, including a victory over No. 3 Connecticut a week ago.

Text messages are still arriving from well-wishers, Neighbors said Wednesday, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

That doesn't mean it's all fun and games for his team.

"It's been a lesson in managing it," Neighbors said. "I don't want to take away from it. I don't want to try to squelch it or push it back or push it away. I think you do have to embrace it. I think if you don't, you miss an opportunity.

"We learned that last year that you better celebrate along the way because it could get taken from you in the end."

Having perspective about what comes next is key, Neighbors said. He referenced the flat start to Sunday's game against Auburn, which he saw coming.

Arkansas wiped out an early double-digit deficit with a 22-4 second-quarter surge. The Razorbacks pulled away in the second half.

"We got through it," he said.

The Razorbacks are 0-4 in league play on the road, but Neighbors hopes his team has adjusted to traveling the day of the game.

Missouri (6-6, 2-5) has lost three of it past four, but those three losses were by a combined 12 points. That includes a six-point loss at No. 15 Kentucky and a four-point loss to No. 7 Texas A&M.

Neighbors said turnovers have been a problem for the Tigers. They average more than 16 a game and committed 19 in Fayetteville.

Stopping the Tigers from getting a shot is a good strategy as they rank third in the country in field goal percentage, shooting a shade under 50% for the season.

"It's just running out of possessions," Neighbors said. "I know [Coach] Robin [Pingeton] well enough to know it's two or three here and there. And they're all fixable, and she's gonna get'em fixed. I just hope it's not against us."

Arkansas won't have an open date Sunday as previously scheduled. Instead, the Razorbacks will travel to Texas A&M, the SEC announced Wednesday.

Arkansas will head to College Station a week earlier than originally scheduled. The change in the Razorbacks' schedule comes after Tennessee's program had games against Mississippi State and Texas A&M postponed due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Lady Vols' program.