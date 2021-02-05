A tale of two bills

It seems the Arkansas General Assembly is moving fast these days. No telling where that "Stand Your Ground" bill will be by the time you read this. But some of us still think, no matter where it is in the legislative process, it's still unnecessary. And will be tomorrow. And the next day.

We've been looking around in the papers, and this paper's archives, and we can't find the overwhelming need (or underwhelming need) to pass such a bill. The biggest argument for it seems to be that other states have done it. But like Mama said, if other people jump off a bridge . . . .

But every once in a while, the Arkansas Legislature does something that needs to be done. And the state is made proud. For best example this week, we nominate House Bill 1244.

The bill allows the state Department of Finance and Administration to issue state IDs without a photograph--if the person has religious beliefs that prevent having a photo taken.

According to John Moritz' story in the paper Thursday, State Rep. Delia Haak (R-Gentry) said the bill was presented to the assembly at the request of Amish and Mennonite communities in her district: "This does affect them on a daily basis."

The House passed the bill 83-4.

You see? It's not all "Stand Your Ground" and getting rid of grades for schools. Sometimes the need is there, the votes are there, and the Legislature is there to do important work.