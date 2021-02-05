Aggies postpone game with Hogs

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks’ next game will be Tuesday at Kentucky after Saturday’s game against Texas A&M was postponed because of positive covid-19 cases within the Aggies’ program. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team has an unplanned open date this weekend.

Arkansas' game against Texas A&M scheduled for Saturday in Walton Arena has been postponed, it was announced Thursday.

The Aggies are not able to play because of a combination of positive covid-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program, according to a news release.

No makeup date for the game has been determined.

It's the first SEC game involving Arkansas that has been postponed and the second time this week it happened to the Aggies.

Texas A&M's game against Vanderbilt scheduled for Wednesday night also was postponed.

The next scheduled game for Arkansas (15-4, 6-4 SEC) is at Kentucky (5-11, 4-5) on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

The postponement comes at a time when Arkansas has won four of its last five games, including its first four-game conference winning streak since the 2017-18 season.

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman had to miss his team's 85-72 victory over Abilene Christian on Dec. 22 because of contact-tracing reasons after a staff member tested positive. Musselman has not tested positive.

"We understand and appreciate the safety protocols to keep everyone safe and healthy during this pandemic," Musselman said in a statement. "Also, we know first-hand that you can be as cautious as possible and still miss a game.

"At the same time, we feel badly for our team that they will not have an opportunity to play this weekend. They have worked very hard on and off the court to play as many games as possible this year."

The SEC's last scheduled regular-season games are on March 2 and 3 -- a Tuesday and Wednesday -- with the weekend open before the SEC Tournament which is scheduled to start March 10.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at South Carolina on March 2.

"The SEC intentionally left open days at the end of the regular season to allow teams the ability to make up conference games, so we hope to make up this game [against Texas A&M] at that time to give us our 18 league games," Musselman said. "Since the NCAA only allows 27 total games for this regular season, we will not be able to schedule another game for Saturday because we played all nine of our nonconference games."

Tulsa postponed its game against Arkansas scheduled for Dec. 8 because of covid-19 positive tests and contact tracing within the Tulsa program. The game then was canceled when Arkansas added Southern to the schedule. The Razorbacks beat the Jaguars 79-44 on Dec. 9.

Several Razorbacks have been dealing with injuries, including freshman guard Moses Moody (ankle), senior forward Justin Smith (ankle), junior guard Desi Smith (shoulder) and freshman forward Jaylin Williams (knee).

"We will use this as a time to allow some of our guys who are a little banged up to recover and begin our preparation for Kentucky," Musselman said.

Kentucky plays No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday in Rupp Arena.