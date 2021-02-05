Appeal of robbery sentence rejected

LITTLE ROCK — A Springdale man who was sentenced to 20 years in prison on bank robbery and firearm charges was denied reconsideration of his sentence by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in a decision handed down earlier this week.

The three-judge panel, made up of U.S. Circuit judges Raymond W. Gruender, Duane Benton, and David R. Stras, was unanimous in the decision affirming the sentence of Jaime Leonel Reinosa-Salguero.

According to an Oct. 2, 2019, report in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, on May 29 that year, Reinosa-Salguero entered the Arvest Bank in Alma, approached a teller and demanded money while brandishing a firearm. The teller placed a large amount of cash into Reinosa-Salguero’s backpack. He then fired one round from his handgun over the teller’s head and left the bank.

Arkansas State Police stopped Reinosa-Salguero a short time later after he was spotted driving northbound on Interstate 49 but drove away after refusing to get out of the car, leading the trooper on a chase.

During the pursuit, Reinosa-Salguero fired multiple shots at the trooper, who returned fire and struck Reinosa-Salguero. He was taken into custody after the trooper struck his car, causing it to crash. A search of the vehicle and surrounding area turned up the firearm used in the robbery, the money taken from the bank and 15 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes sentenced Reinosa-Salguero last February to 10 years each on one count of bank robbery and one count of using a firearm during and in relation to a federal crime of violence. Although a pre-sentencing report had recommended a guideline sentencing range of 46 to 57 months in prison on the bank robbery charge and a mandatory minimum sentence of 120 months on the firearm charge, with the sentences to run consecutively, Holmes instead sentenced Reinosa-Sagluero to consecutive 10-year terms on each charge.

Reinosa-Salguero appealed the sentence, arguing that Holmes had handed down a sentence that was unreasonable because it was more than twice the top end of the sentencing guidelines. The panel disagreed, saying in its order, “We review sentences, whether inside or outside the Guidelines range, under a deferential abuse-of-discretion standard.”

The panel concluded that factors related to the crime warranted the upward variance, saying in the order, “Immediately before robbing the bank, Reinosa-Salguero pointed a firearm at someone while attempting to steal a car; during the bank robbery, he discharged a firearm right over a bank teller’s head; shortly after robbing the bank, he led police on a high-speed chase; and, during the high-speed chase, he again used a firearm.”