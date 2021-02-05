Arkansas heritage grants awarded to 7 groups

Seven organizations recently received grants from the Division of Arkansas Heritage.

The grants will fund such things as tours, publications and festivals, according to a news release.

"Arkansas communities have so much to share through their individual heritage stories," said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "We are delighted that these grants can provide much needed support so that they can reveal these stories to all Arkansans."

Grants were announced for the following organizations:

• Arkansas Quilt Trails Inc., Mountain View, $4,969.

• Lifelong Learning Institute of Hot Springs Village Inc., Hot Springs Village, $5,000.

• Ozark Society Foundation, Little Rock, $5,000.

• Quality of Life Outreach, Mena, $5,000.

• Quapaw Quarter Association, Little Rock, $619.

• Siloam Springs Heritage Foundation, Siloam Springs, $4,646.

• Wofford Chapel Church Cemetery Maintenance Organization, Casscoe, $5,000.

Each year, grants up to $5,000 each are awarded to local organizations to underwrite the development of Arkansas history- and heritage-themed events, projects and activities, according to the news release. The grants are funded by a one-eighth percent sales tax provided through Amendment 75 to the state's constitution.