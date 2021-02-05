The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB 4, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-20-211. Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC v. Gulfside Casino Partnership; Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; and Arkansas Racing Commission, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded. Special Justice Jim Spears joins. Kemp, C.J., not participating.

CV-20-280. Tyrell A. Benson v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Webb, J., concurs without opinion.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-19-664. James Andrew Williams v. St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center; Catholic Health Initiatives; First Initiative Insurance Company, LTD.; and Dr. Jay D. Holland, M.D., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Dismissed in part; affirmed in part. Special Justice Rex M. Terry joins. Kemp, C.J., not participating.

CV-20-353. Serandon Starling v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Webb, J., concurs.