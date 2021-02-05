At prayer event, Biden suggests turn to 'faith'

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, Doug Emhoff, left, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and first lady Jill Biden, stand during a performance of the National Anthem during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service, in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is expected to address the National Prayer Breakfast, a Washington tradition that calls on political combatants to set aside their differences for one morning. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday called for a confrontation of the "political extremism" that inspired the U.S. Capitol riot and appealed for collective strength during such turbulent times in remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, a Washington tradition that asks political combatants to set aside their differences for one morning.

The breakfast has sparked controversy in the past, particularly when President Donald Trump used last year's installment to slam his political opponents and question their faith. Some liberals have viewed the event warily because of the conservative faith-based group that is behind it.

Still, Biden campaigned for the White House as someone who could unify Americans, and the breakfast gave the nation's second Catholic president a chance to talk about his vision of faith as a force for good.

"For so many in our nation, this is a dark, dark time," Biden told those watching the event. "So where do we turn? Faith."

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said the event is "an inclusive and positive" one that "recognizes the teachings of Jesus but is not limited to Christianity."

The breakfast is moving forward at a time when the nation's capital is facing a series of historic crises. Biden is struggling to win significant support from congressional Republicans for a coronavirus response package, raising the likelihood that he will rely only on Democrats to pass the legislation.

Many in Washington are still navigating the aftermath of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month, which Biden alluded to in his remarks Thursday, referring to the "political extremism" that propelled the siege. Trump faces an unprecedented second impeachment trial in the Senate next week over his role in inciting the riot.

Every president has attended the breakfast since Dwight D. Eisenhower made his first appearance in 1953. The event went entirely virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Biden and all other speakers appearing by way of taped remarks. Four former presidents sent messages to the breakfast, with three speaking on tape while Coons read a message from former President Jimmy Carter.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a GOP co-chairman of this year's breakfast, pointed to regular faith-based gatherings on Capitol Hill that draw senators from both ends of the ideological spectrum as a model for the event. "We don't see eye to eye philosophically, politically, but we do embrace each other as brothers of faith," Scott, who also offered virtual remarks at the breakfast, said in an interview.

The breakfast has drawn push-back from gay and civil-rights activists since President Barack Obama's administration, with much of the opposition focused on the Fellowship Foundation, the conservative faith-based organization that has long supported the event. Religious liberals mounted a protest outside Trump's first appearance in 2017, criticizing his limits on refugee admissions to the U.S., and a Russian gun-rights activist convicted of acting as an unregistered foreign agent attended the breakfast twice during his administration.

Norman Solomon, co-founder and national director of the progressive activist group RootsAction, warned Biden not to "reach across any aisle to bigotry."

"We don't need any unity with bigotry," Solomon said. "I fear a subtext of this engagement is, 'Can't we all get along.' But that's not appropriate in this case given the well-known right-wing and anti-gay background of the event's sponsors."

Solomon said Democratic presidents have continued a tradition of attending an event where their Republican counterparts often felt more comfortable because they feared being labeled as "anti-religious or nonreligious." He said that Biden, a devout Catholic who attends Mass every week, could better send a unifying message by skipping the event and instead attending one that is truly bipartisan.

"God knows there are many religious leaders and gatherings that are devout and affirm human equality," he said. "This isn't one of them."