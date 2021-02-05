At the Post

DAY 8 of 57

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE N/A

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,670,547

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $118,189

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,552,358

THURSDAY'S STAR

Orlando Mojica won two races Thursday. He the fifth race with French Charm ($17.20, $8.80, $6.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.23, and the ninth race with Wicked Flashback ($5.00, $4.00, $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.51.

FLAGSTAFF FAVORED

Grade II winner Flagstaff is the 8-5 program favorite for the $150,000 King Cotton Stakes for older sprinters Saturday at Oaklawn.

Probable post time for the King Cotton, the eighth of nine races, is 4:40 p.m.. First post for Day 9 of the scheduled 57-day meeting is 1 p.m.

The ultra-consistent Flagstaff is the most accomplished of the six entrants, finishing first, second or third in 13 of 15 career starts and bankrolling $555,785 for trainer John Sadler and co-owners Lane's End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC. The 7-year-old gelding's only poor performance came in a ninth-place finish in a September 2018 allowance at Del Mar.

Excluding Flagstaff's route race and May 2018 career debut, the gelding's Beyer Speed Figures have ranged between 91 and 97 in his other 13 starts, including a victory in the $200,000 San Carlos Stakes (Grade II) last March at Santa Anita and a fast-closing second in the $350,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (Grade III) last April at Oaklawn. Flagstaff hasn't started since finishing second, beaten a head, in the $200,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship (Grade II) Sept. 27 at Santa Anita.

Information for this report was provided by the Oaklawn media department.