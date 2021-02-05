Axe throwing coming to old Siloam Springs mill

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Heather and Jason Lanker plan to renovate the 1914 Gaither Mill, located at 201 N. College St., and create an axe throwing and archery business.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- An old mill building downtown is transforming into an axe-throwing and archery business.

Heather Lanker and her husband Jason purchased the 64,000 square-foot building about two months ago and are in the process of renovating it into an entertainment venue named Arch and Axe.

The business is expected to open in the fall.

The Gaither Mill at 201 N. College St. was originally built between 1914 and 1922 as a flour mill, according to research from Main Street Arkansas.

Lanker, who owns The Brick Ballroom on Broadway Street, said she fell in love with the building and the location next to Sager Creek several years ago. She began brainstorming what the building could be used for with the help of Main Street Arkansas.

A survey by Kathy La Plante of Main Street America shows Siloam Springs already has plenty of restaurants and shops, but recommends the town needed more family friendly and outdoor activities, Lanker said.

Lanker first tried axe-throwing at a party in California and realized it would be a good fit with the building's architecture, which has multiple rooms and a long hall, which will become the archery range. While there are other axe-throwing businesses in Northwest Arkansas, there are none in Siloam Springs, she said.

The sport is trending and expanding internationally, according to the World Axe Throwing League website, worldaxethrowingleague.com .

There are some techniques to axe-throwing, but it isn't too difficult to learn, according to Lanker.

"It's a great way to get together with friends," she said. "It's relaxed but competitive. It's enjoyable and engaging from the first time you throw an axe or (join) a competitive league."

She hopes Arch and Axe will offer a place where people can go to spend time with friends, go on a date night or host parties. She also has plans to tie the business to her event center, The Brick Ballroom, and offer services such as bachelorette parties.

Details, such as age limits or whether or not alcohol will be served, are still in the works, Lanker said. However, she plans to leave serving food to local restaurants, she said.

Hannah Ratzlaff of Main Street Arkansas helped Lanker with architectural renderings of what the building could look like when it is complete. Because the building is just outside of Siloam Springs' historic district, grant money for facade improvements from the organization isn't available, Lanker said.

Lanker is using her experience from renovating The Brick Ballroom and she and her husband are doing much of the superficial and demolition work themselves. This time, she is documenting the renovation process on the Arch and Axe Facebook page.

For more information and to follow progress on the building, visit archandaxe.com or the Arch and Axe Facebook page.