Butlerville man held in killing

A 54-year-old man is facing a capital murder charge in the death of a man who was found unresponsive inside his Little Rock home, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Authorities arrested Ricky Allen Williams of Butlerville, who is accused of killing 60-year-old John Harp of Little Rock, according to a news release by the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

Officers responded to 1423 S. Elm St. just before 9 p.m. Wednesday for a medical call, a Little Rock police report states. Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Harp, unresponsive and suffering from lacerations, the report states.

Police said Harp was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Homicide detectives contacted the Lonoke County sheriff's office to check an address within its jurisdiction for an incident location, the report states. Detectives determined the incident took place in Lonoke County, and the investigation was turned over to the sheriff's office.

According to Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards, detectives determined the original incident may not have occurred in their jurisdiction after witnesses told them Harp was taken to where police responded.

Lonoke County authorities said detectives investigated a Butlerville address believed to be the initial incident scene and arrested Williams there. In addition to the murder charge, Williams also faces one count of possession of a firearm, the release states.

Deputies also arrested Williams' mother, 76-year-old Wille Faye Thompson, on a hindering apprehension or prosecution charge, according to authorities.

Williams and Thompson were being held in the Lonoke County jail Thursday with no bond set, and have not made their first court appearances.