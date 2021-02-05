Cabot girls putting up good fight

Coach Jay Cook’s Cabot Lady Panthers lost much of their scoring from last season but they’re still in position to earn a postseason berth. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

The season hasn't been kind to the Cabot Lady Panthers in terms of wins and losses. But it's a good thing that's not the only thing Coach Jay Cook measures his team's success by.

The Lady Panthers (7-14, 3-6 6A-Central) had lost six games in a row before beating Mount St. Mary on Tuesday. Cabot, which went 23-6 last season, is still in position to earn a postseason berth, but Cook understood beforehand that this year would flow a bit differently than the previous one.

"When you lose 90-plus percent of scoring from the year before, we knew that was going to be a question mark for us," Cook said. "Who would be able to come in and fill those roles? But at the end of the day, you're not going to replace a player like a Shy Christopher, either. So we've had to do it by committee and play a bunch of kids. Our youngsters have got potential, and our seniors have done a great job leading.

"But no one would really know that if they just went by our record. I don't think our won-loss record indicates the kind of team we really have."

What Cook has is a team that's playing and doing everything he's asked of them despite the defeats, many of which have come against some of the better ballclubs in the state. Nine of the Lady Panthers' 14 losses are to teams ranked in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Super Six of their respective classes.

"I think our kids are doing things the right way each and every day," Cook said. "It's really been amazing to watch them day in and day out, continue to come back and practice the right way and operate the way you want a championship team to operate. And this is after loss after loss.

"Of course, we live in a society where everyone pays attention to that won-loss record. But these girls are having success in other ways that will benefit them for the rest of their lives that maybe nobody else realizes."

Led by senior Kaitlyn Theobald and seven of her classmates, Cabot has been in position to win several other games, but according to Cook, hasn't generated enough offense to pull them out. Still, the sheer effort and attention to detail by Lady Panthers gives their second-year coach a reason to feel good about his team when others may not.

"It doesn't matter to them what the night before was like," Cook explained. "They enter every game like they're about to win it. That's how they prepare everyday, that's how they approach everyday. They're all high-character kids that come from great families.

"They're just really good about keeping things in perspective and focusing on the task at hand and not necessarily the results all the time. It's the process that's the biggest thing for them."

RIDGEFIELD CHRISTIAN BOYS

Pushovers no more

Gone are the days where Ridgefield Christian was simple scheduled as just an easy victory for others.

The Warriors are no longer that team.

"About a year or two ago, I told the guys we're no longer under the radar," Ridgefield Christian Coach Blake Thompson said. "We're kind of hitting on the scene a little bit now and playing some good basketball. We're no longer the homecoming game for everybody in Craighead County."

Instead, the Warriors may find themselves having trouble scheduling teams because of the way they've been playing. Ridgefield Christian is 18-7, a perfect 11-0 in the 1A-3 Conference and on a six-game run. The Warriors have only two losses in their last 12 games, and all seven of their overall defeats came to teams in higher classifications.

That's not bad for a ballclub with just nine players who count on parents to get them to and from games because the school doesn't have transportation for extracurricular activities.

Seniors Garrett Finnicum and Isaiah Ellenburg, along with junior Noah Stracener, have led the charge for the Warriors, who also have six victories over teams in bigger classes.

"The continuity has flowed all season, and they're not content," Thompson said. "I tell them that as soon as they tell me they're content, then I feel like I've taken them as far as I can. When they tell me they want more, then that means they're starting to believe in themselves."

Others are starting to believe in Ridgefield Christian, too. Mammoth Spring Coach Seth Godwin mentioned earlier this season that he felt the Warriors would be a team to reckon with in Class 1A.

Turns out, he was right.

"These guys believe that every game might be their last," Thompson said. "But it also might be that next step for the program. I want them to experience as much success as they can. We can't win it [a state title] if we're not in it.

"Our goal is to get in [the state tournament], and then anything can happen."

PULASKI ACADEMY GIRLS

Playing light outs

Pulaski Academy doesn't know what it's like to lose in 2021, and head coach Rick Treadway hopes it stays that way.

The Lady Bruins (14-3, 10-0 4A-4) last lost a game on Dec. 29, a road setback at Nettleton. The next 11 games have all gone Pulaski Academy's way.

"We're playing really well," Treadway said. "Got a very unselfish group that loves to play defense, and of course, those are my kind of kids. They love to share the ball on offense, but they really, really get after it on the defensive end."

The Lady Bruins have been particularly tough on their fellow 4A-5 Conference opponents. Pulaski Academy is giving up an average of just 33.6 points to its league foes and beating them by more than 41 points.

And some teams, like Mills, have seen firsthand what it's like to see the Lady Bruins hit their stride on both ends of the floor.

Pulaski Academy beat the Lady Comets 79-8 on Jan. 5, then exploded for nearly 100 points in the return match a week ago. The Lady Bruins hit 25 three-pointers -- with juniors Riley Smith and Taylor Hernandez combining for 15 of them -- in a 94-25 victory. Pulaski Academy drilled nine three-pointers in the second quarter alone, which tied a state record.

"We try to hang our hat on pressing, trying to take the ball away from teams," Treadway explained. "But we've been shooting it really well. Taylor has shot it well, and Riley, who's been sick a couple times, is hard to stop when she's on from the outside. Estella Gadberry has really developed in a really steady player, almost like an assistant coach on the floor.

"All three of them are averaging double figures, along with Natalya Kaza. And Blakely James, our other starter, does the dirty work like diving on the floor, taking charges. She'll get you 6-8 points a game, too. They just all play well together."

Treadway also noted the contributions of forwards Ashlan McDaniel and Whitney Watters, both of whom provide strength off the bench.

"I love the way they've all been playing," Treadway said. "Hopefully, we can keep it up."

FOUNTAIN LAKE BOYS

All in for wins

A teamwork mentality has served Fountain Lake well.

Last season, the Cobras went 19-9 and relied heavily on a pair of then-senior standouts in Colton McMullin and Andrew Overton, both of whom were all-state selections, but Coach Jake Detterming is pleased with the way his team is getting things done more collectively this year.

"We've got more kids that can stick shots and do things offensively," he said. "They share the ball well and play as a team. Colby [Lambert] has been scoring consistently for us, but we've had other guys lead us on different nights also. That's the really good thing about this group.

"They'll pass up good shots to get better shots for other people. Just their overall team play makes each other better."

Lambert, a 6-2 sophomore guard, is averaging nearly 20 points for Fountain Lake (20-2, 10-1 4A-7), which dropped its first game of the season to Perryville but has since won 19 of its last 20 to ascend to the top of its conference. But others such as junior Landin Kizer and senior guards Jon Farley and Will Drakes have increased their level of play as well.

Production from that trio has eased any concerns Dettmering may have had about where his team's offensive firepower would come from, especially with McMullin and Overton gone.

"We lost a lot of scoring our of those two," Dettmering said. "But I actually feel like I have six or seven guys that I'm okay with shooting the outside shots in a game. That makes us a lot harder to guard and really spreads to floor to put some strain on the defense. Even my post guys can step out and shoot it.

"We're a little more versatile than what we've been, and they're playing with confidence. They've played really well in big games, and I think they'll continue do whatever is needed. They've bought in to how we're playing on both offense and defense."

TIP-INS

Little Rock Christian sophomore guard Layden Blocker recently received an offer from Mississippi State. ... Barton senior Hykeem Hancock had another huge night for the Bears on Wednesday. The reigning boys state player of the week had 40 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists in his team's 64-46 victory over Hazen. ... Hot Springs junior guard Jadyn Walker got two offers this week, one from Toccoa Falls (Ga.) College and the other from Champions Christian College.