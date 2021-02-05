Sections
Clinic set up to offer vets legal advice

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:04 a.m.

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 11 to offer free consultations.

The clinic will be held at Pine Bluff First Assembly Life Center – West Campus, 3206 S. Hazel St. Arkansas veterans who need help will have the opportunity to speak with a lawyer, according to a news release.

Walk-ins are welcome. Veterans can discuss civil legal issues, including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits, and criminal record sealing.

The Center for Arkansas Legal Services, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also can contact the legal services help line at (800) 950-5817.

A mask or face covering is required at the legal clinic and social-distancing guidelines are followed.

Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

