Critical emails to legislators lead to teacher's firing

ROGERS -- An Arkansas Arts Academy teacher was dismissed last week after sending an inflammatory email to lawmakers criticizing two proposed educational bills.

Joshua Depner, 33, of Bentonville said he was notified of his dismissal Jan. 27 in an email from Heather Wright, principal of the academy's campus for grades 7-12.

"The speech and language used were unacceptable and reflect badly on our school as a whole," Wright wrote in the email. "We are left with no choice but to terminate your employment immediately."

The Arts Academy School District includes two campuses, one for grades K-6 and another for 7-12. Depner was a social studies teacher for grades 7-12 for three years, he said.

Depner sent an email concerning House Bills 1218 and 1231 with the salutation "Dear Fascist White Supremacists" to legislators Jan. 27, he said.

The email contained profanities and strong language that accused lawmakers of making an "appalling attempt to FURTHER whitewash history. It is absolutely nothing less than an attempt to codify white supremacy in Arkansas schools."

Depner said he emailed an apology to lawmakers Jan. 27 as well and credits his prior email to working as a teacher during the covid-19 pandemic.

"Teaching is one of the most difficult jobs in the nation under ideal circumstances," Depner said.

Serving as a teacher during the pandemic has been like working in a pressure cooker, he said.

"If you combine that with the divisiveness over race and discrimination, those factors all combined to lead me to a lapse in judgment," Depner said. "I was dealing with stress and burnout."

House Bill 1231 would prohibit using public school funds to teach 1619 Project curriculum and reduce funds distributed to public schools that teach the curriculum.

A distortion of U.S. history is being taught to public school students through the New York Times 1619 Project, which claims "nearly everything that has truly made America exceptional grew out of slavery," according to the bill. "The 1619 Project is a racially divisive and revisionist account of history that threatens the integrity of the Union by denying the true principles of which it was founded."

"I saw this bill come across my desk that just had the most ugly language in it, far uglier than the language I used, if you ask me," Depner said.

House Bill 1218 would prohibit offering courses, events and activities that isolate students based on characteristics within programs of instruction and would adjust funding for schools that offer prohibited courses, events and activities.

Examples include courses, classes, events or activities that promote overthrowing the U.S. government or promote division between, resentment of or social justice for a race, gender, political affiliation, social class or particular class of people, according to the bill.

Depner believes the bill puts at risk offerings in public schools such as the Black Student Union, the Gay Straight Alliance and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The bill does not list any specific organizations that would be disallowed if it passes.

"It's kind of a political stunt bill, and that's what precisely this has turned into, is a circus," Depner said of his dismissal.

Depner's personnel file includes a basis for the teacher's termination, said Richard Burrows, the school's chief executive officer, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request concerning Depner's dismissal.

The academy is an at-will employer, according to Depner's staff contract, and has the authority to terminate employment at any time and without notice.

Depner said he approached school administrators following his dismissal to reverse the decision and received an email from Burrows on Jan. 29 to schedule an arbitration meeting. The meeting was scheduled for Wednesday but was canceled, Depner said.

"In reviewing recent information and in consultation with legal advisors, I am canceling the meeting," Burrows wrote in an email to Depner and district administrators.

The emails to lawmakers were sent from Depner's address with the academy, according to personnel records.

Academy employees sign a social media policy annually concerning the professional use of school social media and online communications, according to the policy.

"Email accounts are provided to school employees as deemed necessary for conducting official school business," the policy states.

Depner previously worked as a history teacher at Magnolia High School, where he began his career as an educator. He said he plans on continuing to teach and will pursue being reinstated in his position at the Arkansas Arts Academy.

"I've received a groundswell of grassroots support that's continuing to grow," Depner said. "I'm pursuing every avenue."