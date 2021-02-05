EDITORIAL: The Big Game

In the year 2025, if we are still alive, if sports can survive, whoa-oh.

This week, the Super Bowl and Chelsea Dungee had to compete with other sports news in these latitudes. Namely, that the UofA Razorbacks would play the Arkansas State Red Wolves. In September 2025.

In football.

This debate has been going on for decades, and has given sports radio something to talk about every April, or during any other dry spell in sports news.

We don't know what the holdup has been, other than perhaps the state's largest university not wanting to split (or share) the state with another school. See Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Or Bama and Auburn. Or Florida and Florida State. But LSU and Texas and Georgia have long traditions of playing in-state schools, and it hasn't hurt them. State rivalries seem to be good for sports. Besides, the Hawgs will always be a statewide brand. Even the occasional loss (in football!) to another state school isn't going to change that. If a loss to San Jose State didn't cause an apocalypse . . . .

And not only is an Arkansas-Arkansas State game on the schedule, but there's a two-point conversion inasmuch as the game will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. This sounds better all the time.

The schedule was massaged--or chopped up and put together again--to put the Mizzou home game back on the Fayetteville campus in 2021 and 2023, in an effort, the papers say, to keep the Razorbacks from only having two SEC games on campus in those years. (Arkansas will be the designated "home" team in Arlington, Texas, against A&M those years.)

So the UofA gets a boost in on-campus ticket sales, and another SEC game in Fayetteville. Little Rock keeps games at War Memorial, and ASU gets its game against big brother. Also, ASU gets a payday that might have gone to another out-of-state school, perhaps even a conference rival. With so many win-wins, why did this take this long?

There are a lot of people who deserve credit for all of this--Stacy Hurst, Terry Mohajir, Asa Hutchinson, Dave Van Horn, Joe Steinmetz, fans of both teams, and many more--and especially the AD at the University of Arkansas, Hunter Yurachek. He's also set it up so that Arkansas will play its first-ever football game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff this coming October.

We hope to see more of these games over the years. Why pay Portland State and North Texas, and send money out of state, when Arkansas' schools can benefit?

Before last year's covid-19 outbreak, the Razorbacks played at least one game in Little Rock every season since 1932. But along with War Memorial's age and the multimillion dollar improvements and expansion at the Fayetteville campus, Little Rock has been less and less attractive to the school. This will not only give new life to War Memorial, but to sports rivalries across the state.

Now we can start another debate every April: Why can't ASU play SAU or UA-Monticello in War Memorial every few years?