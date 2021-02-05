Former Razorback player arrested in drug case

BENTONVILLE -- A former University of Arkansas football player was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail after his arrest in connection with possessing marijuana.

Korliss Marshall, 26, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver and distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against him.

A probation officer requested assistance from police to do a home check on Marshall and his girlfriend after the officer received a tip accusing Marshall of being involved with drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police and the probation officer made contact at the door with Victoria White, Marshall's girlfriend, according to the affidavit. White, who is a probationer, let them into the home, and they smelled marijuana, according to the affidavit.

They saw a duffle bag in the living room where they found a black vacuum-sealed bag containing a large amount of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

White said Marshall lived at the residence, and that the marijuana belonged to him, the affidavit states. She called Marshall, who is also on probation, and asked him to return home, according to the affidavit.

The officers found another bag of marijuana and a large amount of money in $500 bundles, according to the affidavit.

Officers searched Marshall's vehicle and found a backpack with more suspected marijuana, money and a digital scale, according to the affidavit. Marshall took responsibility for the money and suspected marijuana, but refused to provide any additional statements, the affidavit states.

The residence on Marietta Court is near Old Wire Elementary School, according to the affidavit.

Authorities seized $15,267 from the residence and vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Marshall was arrested in 2018 in northeast Arkansas on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving without a license. He pleaded guilty and was placed on three years of probation.

Marshall played for the Razorbacks during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. He was suspended for five of the Razorbacks' final six games of the 2014 regular season for what was described as a violation of university policies. He rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown that season and was also the team leader with 271 kickoff return yards, including a 97-yard touchdown against Northern Illinois.