Gravette man pleads not guilty in D.C. riot case

Richard “Bigo” Barnett is seen sitting in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. On Thursday, a federal judge denied bail for 60-year-old Barnett, of Gravette, and criticized his behavior that day in a forceful ruling that called Barnett “one of the stars of this assault.’ (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/AFP/Getty Images/Saul Loeb)

Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Barnett, 60, was indicted by a grand jury on seven counts regarding the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. According to the federal court record in the District of Columbia, Barnett faces these charges, with corresponding U.S. code numbers:

• 18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(2) and 18 U.S.C. 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in a Capitol Building

• 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40 U.S.C. 5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18 U.S.C. 641; Theft of Government Property (the envelope)

Carrying a stun-gun walking stick, Barnett entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, posed for pictures with his feet propped on a desk and took an envelope, according to the charges against him.

Barnett's next court hearing is scheduled for March 4. He will remain in custody until then, under a previous court ruling.