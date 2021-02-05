High school basketball schedule

Today's games
6A-CENTRAL
Conway at North Little Rock
Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at Bryant
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside
Little Rock Southwest at Cabot
6A-WEST
Bentonville West at Rogers
Fayetteville at Fort Smith Southside
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville
Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber
5A-CENTRAL
Benton at Beebe
Maumelle at Jacksonville
Little Rock Hall at Little Rock Parkview
Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Christian
5A-EAST
Greene County Tech at Jonesboro
Marion at Searcy
Paragould at Batesville
West Memphis at Nettleton#
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside at Lake Hamilton
Pine Bluff at El Dorado
Sheridan at White Hall
Texarkana at Hot Springs
5A-WEST
Alma at Vilonia
Greenbrier at Van Buren
Greenwood at Russellville
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home
4A-1
Farmington at Gravette
Harrison at Berryville
Huntsville at Shiloh Christian
Pea Ridge at Gentry
4A-3
Blytheville at Southside Batesville
Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas
Trumann at Brookland
Valley View at Highland
4A-4
Heber Springs at Clarksville
Morrilton at Pottsville
Ozark at Subiaco Academy
4A-5
Forrest City at Stuttgart
Joe T. Robinson at eStem
Mills at Lonoke
Pulaski Academy at Wynne
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Mena
De Queen at Fountain Lake
Hope at Malvern
Nashville at Bauxite
4A-8
Camden Fairview at Crossett
Hamburg at Watson Chapel
Monticello at Magnolia
Warren at Star City
3A-1
Greenland at Bergman
Lincoln at West Fork
Valley Springs at Elkins
3A-2
Bald Knob at Mountain View
Pangburn at Cave City
Riverview at Clinton
Rose Bud at Harding Academy
3A-3
Corning at Harrisburg^
Gosnell at Manila^
Gosnell at Piggott#
Piggott at Osceola^
Walnut Ridge at Rivercrest^
3A-4
Booneville at Hackett
Cedarville at Danville
Paris at Cossatot River
Waldron at Charleston
3A-5
Atkins at Mayflower
Baptist Prep at Lamar
Perryville at Jessieville
Two Rivers at Dover
3A-6
DeWitt at Helena-West Helena
Dollarway at Central Arkansas Christian
Episcopal Collegiate at LISA Academy West
Palestine-Wheatley at Jacksonville Lighthouse
3A-7
Ashdown at Benton Harmony Grove
Fouke at Genoa Central
Glen Rose at Bismarck
Prescott at Centerpoint
3A-8
McGehee at Drew Central
Smackover at Rison
2A-1
Alpena at Arkansas Arts Academy
Haas Hall Bentonville at Cotter
Eureka Springs at Flippin
Yellville-Summit at Life Way Christian
2A-2
Sloan-Hendrix at Midland
2A-3
Bay at Rector
Cross County at Buffalo Island Central
Riverside at Earle
2A-4
Acorn at Lavaca
Magazine at Johnson County Westside
Mansfield at Mountainburg
2A-5
Marshall at Hector
Maumelle Charter at Quitman
South Side Bee Branch at Conway Christian
St. Joseph at Bigelow
2A-6
Des Arc at McCrory
England at Carlisle
Hazen at KIPP Delta
Marianna at Barton#
2A-7
Caddo Hills at Mountain Pine
Cutter-Morning Star at Magnet Cove
Foreman at Dierks
Fouke at Genoa Central
2A-8
Bearden at Fordyce
Lafayette County at Spring Hill
1A-1E
Lead Hill at Mount Judea
Omaha at Jasper
1A-1W
County Line at Thaden
Ozark Catholic at NW Ark. Classical Academy
1A-3
Armorel at Maynard
Crowley's Ridge at Hillcrest
1A-4
Sacred Heart at Nemo Vista#
1A-5
Brinkley at Clarendon
Marvell at Augusta
1A-7
Mount Ida at Mineral Springs
Umpire at Oden
1A-8
Dermott at Nevada
Taylor at Strong
Nonconference
Bradford at Concord^
Calvary Baptist Academy at Bradley^
Deer at Oark
Faulkner County Home School at Abundant Life^
Friendship Aspire Christian at Scott Charter^
Guy-Perkins at Dardanelle
Hermitage at Glenbrook, La.^
Kirby at West Side Greers Ferry^
Koshkonong, Mo. at Mammoth Spring
Ozark Mountain at Izard County^
Salem at Hoxie#
Viola at Hartville, Mo.^
NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.
^Boys only #Girls only