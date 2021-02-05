High school basketball schedule

Today's games

6A-CENTRAL

Conway at North Little Rock

Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at Bryant

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Southwest at Cabot

6A-WEST

Bentonville West at Rogers

Fayetteville at Fort Smith Southside

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville

Springdale at Springdale Har-Ber

5A-CENTRAL

Benton at Beebe

Maumelle at Jacksonville

Little Rock Hall at Little Rock Parkview

Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Christian

5A-EAST

Greene County Tech at Jonesboro

Marion at Searcy

Paragould at Batesville

West Memphis at Nettleton#

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside at Lake Hamilton

Pine Bluff at El Dorado

Sheridan at White Hall

Texarkana at Hot Springs

5A-WEST

Alma at Vilonia

Greenbrier at Van Buren

Greenwood at Russellville

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home

4A-1

Farmington at Gravette

Harrison at Berryville

Huntsville at Shiloh Christian

Pea Ridge at Gentry

4A-3

Blytheville at Southside Batesville

Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas

Trumann at Brookland

Valley View at Highland

4A-4

Heber Springs at Clarksville

Morrilton at Pottsville

Ozark at Subiaco Academy

4A-5

Forrest City at Stuttgart

Joe T. Robinson at eStem

Mills at Lonoke

Pulaski Academy at Wynne

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Mena

De Queen at Fountain Lake

Hope at Malvern

Nashville at Bauxite

4A-8

Camden Fairview at Crossett

Hamburg at Watson Chapel

Monticello at Magnolia

Warren at Star City

3A-1

Greenland at Bergman

Lincoln at West Fork

Valley Springs at Elkins

3A-2

Bald Knob at Mountain View

Pangburn at Cave City

Riverview at Clinton

Rose Bud at Harding Academy

3A-3

Corning at Harrisburg^

Gosnell at Manila^

Gosnell at Piggott#

Piggott at Osceola^

Walnut Ridge at Rivercrest^

3A-4

Booneville at Hackett

Cedarville at Danville

Paris at Cossatot River

Waldron at Charleston

3A-5

Atkins at Mayflower

Baptist Prep at Lamar

Perryville at Jessieville

Two Rivers at Dover

3A-6

DeWitt at Helena-West Helena

Dollarway at Central Arkansas Christian

Episcopal Collegiate at LISA Academy West

Palestine-Wheatley at Jacksonville Lighthouse

3A-7

Ashdown at Benton Harmony Grove

Fouke at Genoa Central

Glen Rose at Bismarck

Prescott at Centerpoint

3A-8

McGehee at Drew Central

Smackover at Rison

2A-1

Alpena at Arkansas Arts Academy

Haas Hall Bentonville at Cotter

Eureka Springs at Flippin

Yellville-Summit at Life Way Christian

2A-2

Sloan-Hendrix at Midland

2A-3

Bay at Rector

Cross County at Buffalo Island Central

Riverside at Earle

2A-4

Acorn at Lavaca

Magazine at Johnson County Westside

Mansfield at Mountainburg

2A-5

Marshall at Hector

Maumelle Charter at Quitman

South Side Bee Branch at Conway Christian

St. Joseph at Bigelow

2A-6

Des Arc at McCrory

England at Carlisle

Hazen at KIPP Delta

Marianna at Barton#

2A-7

Caddo Hills at Mountain Pine

Cutter-Morning Star at Magnet Cove

Foreman at Dierks

Fouke at Genoa Central

2A-8

Bearden at Fordyce

Lafayette County at Spring Hill

1A-1E

Lead Hill at Mount Judea

Omaha at Jasper

1A-1W

County Line at Thaden

Ozark Catholic at NW Ark. Classical Academy

1A-3

Armorel at Maynard

Crowley's Ridge at Hillcrest

1A-4

Sacred Heart at Nemo Vista#

1A-5

Brinkley at Clarendon

Marvell at Augusta

1A-7

Mount Ida at Mineral Springs

Umpire at Oden

1A-8

Dermott at Nevada

Taylor at Strong

Nonconference

Bradford at Concord^

Calvary Baptist Academy at Bradley^

Deer at Oark

Faulkner County Home School at Abundant Life^

Friendship Aspire Christian at Scott Charter^

Guy-Perkins at Dardanelle

Hermitage at Glenbrook, La.^

Kirby at West Side Greers Ferry^

Koshkonong, Mo. at Mammoth Spring

Ozark Mountain at Izard County^

Salem at Hoxie#

Viola at Hartville, Mo.^

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.

^Boys only #Girls only