Today’s overall top 10 games

BOYS

NO. 1 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith

RECORDS Little Rock Central 17-3, 9-0 6A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 8-10, 4-5 6A-Central

COACHES Little Rock Central: Brian Ross; Fort Smith Northside: Eric Burnett

NOTEWORTHY Central only tightened its case as the unquestioned No. 1 team in Arkansas by beating No. 2 North Little Rock on Tuesday to complete a two-game sweep in the regular season. ... The Tigers have won 12 games in a row and 13 of their last 14. ... Northside is in a tailspin of sorts, having dropped three of its previous four games to sink a game behind Conway for fourth in the conference. ... The Grizzlies were beaten 72-68 by the Tigers on Jan. 8.

CONWAY AT

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Conway 6-8, 5-4 6A-Central; North Little Rock 13-2, 7-2 6A-Central

COACHES Conway: Brian "Salty" Longing; North Little Rock: Johnny Rice

NOTEWORTHY The good news for North Little Rock is that it doesn't have to play No. 1 Little Rock Central again until possibly the postseason, which is probably when the Charging Wildcats would love another crack at them. ... Conway played North Little Rock tough in the teams' first meeting before losing 67-56. ... The Wampus Cats will have a key game a week from today vs. Fort Smith Northside, which could go a long way in determining who carries the No. 4 seed into the state tournament.

ROGERS HERITAGE

AT NO. 3 BENTONVILLE

WHERE Tiger Arena, Bentonville

RECORDS Rogers Heritage 7-12, 2-6 6A-West; Bentonville 15-1, 9-0 6A-West

COACHES Rogers Heritage: Tom Olsen; Bentonville: Dick Rippee

NOTEWORTHY The Tigers didn't waste much time blasting Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday but could face a tougher battle with Heritage. ... Bentonville's 10-game winning streak is second only to Central for the longest such run in Class 6A. ... The War Eagles lost 55-42 to the Tigers on Jan. 12 and haven't beaten them in almost two years. ... Junior guard Micah Hill scored 22 points for Heritage in its seven-point loss to Springdale Har-Ber in its last game.

MONTICELLO

AT NO. 4 MAGNOLIA

WHERE Panther Arena, Magnolia

RECORDS Monticello 11-3, 6-3 4A-8; Magnolia 14-0, 8-0 4A-8

COACHES Monticello: Wayne Sherrer; Magnolia: Ben Lindsey

NOTEWORTHY Magnolia hasn't played since Jan. 22 because of quarantining, so the Panthers will be amped to play, which could be a good or bad thing for Monticello. ... The Billies lost their game against Magnolia 70-50 three weeks ago but could benefit from the Panthers' long layoff. ... Monticello has Hamburg next Tuesday before a pivotal game against Watson Chapel the following day. ... Magnolia is on a 45-game winning streak.

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

AT NO. 5 BRYANT

WHERE Hornet Arena, Bryant

RECORDS Little Rock Catholic 8-11, 3-6 6A-Central; Bryant 14-3, 6-3 6A-Central

COACHES Little Rock Catholic: Todd Ezzi; Bryant: Mike Abrahamson

NOTEWORTHY Bryant can shake things up a bit next week when it plays at top-ranked Little Rock Central, but the Hornets have to take care of Catholic first. ... The Rockets held Bryant to its lowest point total of the season on Jan. 8 but still lost 47-27. ... Bryant junior guard Kade Ruffer showed flashes of his offensive arsenal earlier in the week when he scored 18 points against Fort Smith Northside. ... The Hornets have just one game left at home this year after today.

NO. 6 MAUMELLE

AT JACKSONVILLE

WHERE Titan Arena, Jacksonville

RECORDS Maumelle 13-2, 5-0 5A-Central; Jacksonville 4-9, 1-4 5A-Central

COACHES Maumelle: Michael Shook; Jacksonville: Victor Joyner

NOTEWORTHY The last three games between the two have been decided by three points or less, with Maumelle winning this year's first battle 59-56 on Jan. 12. ... The Hornets have won 10 consecutive games. ... Jacksonville, the defending Class 5A co-champions, had three games canceled in January and have won just once in 2021 (over Beebe 60-46 on Jan. 15). ... Despite the Titans' struggles, they're just one game out of fourth place in the conference.

LITTLE ROCK HALL AT

NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

WHERE Charles Ripley Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Little Rock Hall 2-7, 0-4 5A-Central; Little Rock Parkview 13-2, 6-1 5A-Central

COACHES Little Rock Hall: Jon Coleman; Little Rock Parkview: Scotty Thurman

NOTEWORTHY Parkview has been in quarantine and will have a date with its fierce rival in its first game back. ... Hall's last victory came on Dec. 28, when it beat Little Rock Catholic 50-42. ... The Warriors slowed the game down considerably in the teams game on Jan. 12, but the Patriots still won 38-26. ... Senior guard Keylon Harris is averaging just over 16 points per game for Parkview. ... A big game with Little Rock Christian also looms for the Patriots.

GREENE COUNTY TECH

AT NO. 8 JONESBORO

WHERE Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Greene County Tech 13-5, 4-4 5A-East; Jonesboro 14-3, 9-0 5A-East

COACHES Greene County Tech: Jeff Guiot; Jonesboro: Wes Swift

NOTEWORTHY Greene County Tech's 15-point loss to Jonesboro on Jan. 8 was the Golden Hurricane's closest margin of victory during their 10-game win streak. ... Jonesboro has held an opponent under 40 points eight times this season. ... The Eagles currently are in fourth place in the 5A-East and are a game and a half behind West Memphis for the three spot. ... Jonesboro will play at West Memphis on Feb. 9.

NO. 9 MARION AT SEARCY

WHERE Lion Gymnasium, Searcy

RECORDS Marion 14-2, 7-1 5A-East; Searcy 6-11, 2-7 5A-East

COACHES Marion: David Clark; Searcy: Wayne Herren

NOTEWORTHY Marion had a tough time in its last game a week ago but managed to hold off West Memphis. ... The Patriots can't afford any slip-ups if it's going to stay on track to possibly win a conference title. ... Searcy's 20-point victory over Paragould on Jan. 29, was its widest margin of victory of the season. ... The Lions' next two games are road trips to Greene County Tech and league-leader Jonesboro. ... Marion beat the Lions 61-31 on Jan. 8.

NO. 10 FAYETTEVILLE

AT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

WHERE Ramsey Junior High, Fort Smith

RECORDS Fayetteville 16-4, 7-2 6A-West; Fort Smith Southside 2-18, 0-9 6A-West

COACHES Fayetteville: Brad Stamps; Fort Smith Southside: Stewart Adams

NOTEWORTHY The close shaves keep coming for Fayetteville. The last two victories for the Bulldogs have been by a combined three points. ... Southside is on a nine-game losing streak. ... The Mavericks have scored 34 points in three of their last four games. ... Fayetteville's home game with No. 3 Bentonville next Tuesday will be crucial, especially since the Tigers already hold a two-game lead in the 6A-West standings.

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT

NO. 1 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith

RECORDS Little Rock Central 9-9, 3-4 6A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 19-1, 9-0 6A-Central

COACHES Little Rock Central: Marlon Williams; Fort Smith Northside: Rickey Smith

NOTEWORTHY Northside has been nothing short of dominant since losing to No. 3 Melbourne in late November. ... The Lady Bears whipped Central 61-39 previously. ... Northside has won 17 consecutive games. ... The Lady Tigers have been getting consistent play out of senior guard and Arkansas State signee Lauryn Pendleton all year. She had 22 points in a loss to No. 10 North Little Rock on Feb. 2.

ROGERS HERITAGE

AT NO. 2 BENTONVILLE

WHERE Tiger Arena, Bentonville

RECORDS Rogers Heritage 4-14, 2-6 6A-West; Bentonville 13-2, 7-0 6A-West

COACHES Rogers Heritage: Josh Laymon; Bentonville: Tom Halbmaier

NOTEWORTHY It's 32 consecutive 6A-West victories for Bentonville following its 43-point blasting of Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday. ... Heritage lost 69-40 to the Lady Tigers on Jan. 12 and is coming off a 58-51 loss to Springdale Har-Ber. ... The average spread for Bentonville the last 11 times it's faced Heritage has been 28.3 points. ... Trips to Fayetteville and Rogers, the No. 2 and 3 teams in the league, await next week for the Lady Tigers.

PARAGOULD

AT NO. 4 BATESVILLE

WHERE Pioneer Gym, Batesville

RECORDS Paragould 10-4, 5-3 5A-East; Batesville 18-0, 9-0 5A-East

COACHES Paragould: Sonya Tate; Batesville: Stan Fowler

NOTEWORTHY Paragould fought all game before losing to Batesville 53-41 on Jan. 8. ... The Lady Pioneers are the only undefeated team left in the state. ... After today, three of the final four games for the Lady Rams will be against teams jockeying for position in the 5A-East. ... Batesville could see tests in its next two games against Marion on the road and Nettleton at home. ... Paragould has won its last four games.

NO. 5 CONWAY

AT NO. 10 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Conway 15-3, 7-1 6A-Central; North Little Rock 14-5, 7-2 6A-Central

COACHES Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft; North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple

NOTEWORTHY Conway dominated the final three quarters against North Little Rock when the teams battled on Jan. 8 at Buzz Bolding Arena. ... A victory by the Lady Wampus Cats would give them added momentum going into next week's set of games against rival Cabot and top-ranked Fort Smith Northside. ... Junior forward Amauri Williams had 26 points for the Lady Charging Wildcats in their 14-point triumph over Little Rock Central on Tuesday.

NO. 6 GREENWOOD

AT RUSSELLVILLE

WHERE Cyclone Arena, Russellville

RECORDS Greenwood 16-3, 9-0 5A-West; Russellville 11-7, 5-3 5A-West

COACHES Greenwood: Clay Reeves; Russellville: Ryan Koerdt

NOTEWORTHY Russellville will get a chance at redemption after being drilled by Greenwood 82-28 when the teams met last week. ... Defense has been the Lady Bulldogs' calling card since conference action began, but Clay Reeves' team has no problem scoring points either. ... Senior guard Kinley Fisher has been a game-changer for Greenwood and is the the state's reigning girls player of the week.

SYLVAN HILLS AT

NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHERE Warrior Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Sylvan Hills 8-5, 4-3 5A-Central; Little Rock Christian 16-1, 7-0 5A-Central

COACHES Sylvan Hills: Shelley Davis; Little Rock Christian: Ronald Rogers

NOTEWORTHY Teams are running out of chances to hand the Lady Warriors a loss in conference play. ... It's been nearly two months since Little Rock Christian lost a game. ... Sylvan Hills fell three games back of the Lady Warriors after losing 50-48 to Jacksonville on Tuesday. ... Little Rock Christian won 68-56 in the showdown on Jan. 12, but it wasn't until the Lady Warriors went on a late run that they were able to pull away in Sherwood.

NO. 8 HARRISON

AT BERRYVILLE

WHERE Bobcat Arena, Berryville

RECORDS Harrison 14-0, 8-0 4A-1; Berryville 6-8, 3-5 4A-1

COACHES Harrison: Kristian Williams; Berryville: Daniel Cornelison

NOTEWORTHY This game will be anything but an easy one for Harrison, which has won in a variety of ways this season. ... The Lady Goblins rolled in the Jan. 15 meeting, which was even more impressive because it was sandwiched between victories over Farmington and Shiloh Christian. ... Berryville has won four of its past five, including the last two. ... The Lady Bobcats are a game behind Shiloh Christian and Gravette for fourth place in the 4A-1.

ALMA AT NO. 9 VILONIA

WHERE Eagle Arena, Vilonia

RECORDS Alma 7-11, 1-7 5A-West; Vilonia 18-2, 8-1 5A-West

COACHES Alma: Codey Mann; Vilonia: Jeremy Simon

NOTEWORTHY Vilonia got a stern challenge against Russellville but managed to slip by to keep its dreams of a 5A-West title alive. ... Alma lost 57-34 to the Lady Eagles in their second game of 2021. ... Seven of the last eight games have resulted in losses for Alma, which will end a four-game road trip today. ... Vilonia has taken seven in a row from the Lady Airedales. ... Alma's only conference victory this season was a 56-53 decision over Mountain Home last week.

NOTES

No. 3 Melbourne is off. ... Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.