Today’s overall top 10 games

BOYS
NO. 1 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith
RECORDS Little Rock Central 17-3, 9-0 6A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 8-10, 4-5 6A-Central
COACHES Little Rock Central: Brian Ross; Fort Smith Northside: Eric Burnett
NOTEWORTHY Central only tightened its case as the unquestioned No. 1 team in Arkansas by beating No. 2 North Little Rock on Tuesday to complete a two-game sweep in the regular season. ... The Tigers have won 12 games in a row and 13 of their last 14. ... Northside is in a tailspin of sorts, having dropped three of its previous four games to sink a game behind Conway for fourth in the conference. ... The Grizzlies were beaten 72-68 by the Tigers on Jan. 8.
CONWAY AT
NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK
WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock
RECORDS Conway 6-8, 5-4 6A-Central; North Little Rock 13-2, 7-2 6A-Central
COACHES Conway: Brian "Salty" Longing; North Little Rock: Johnny Rice
NOTEWORTHY The good news for North Little Rock is that it doesn't have to play No. 1 Little Rock Central again until possibly the postseason, which is probably when the Charging Wildcats would love another crack at them. ... Conway played North Little Rock tough in the teams' first meeting before losing 67-56. ... The Wampus Cats will have a key game a week from today vs. Fort Smith Northside, which could go a long way in determining who carries the No. 4 seed into the state tournament.
ROGERS HERITAGE
AT NO. 3 BENTONVILLE
WHERE Tiger Arena, Bentonville
RECORDS Rogers Heritage 7-12, 2-6 6A-West; Bentonville 15-1, 9-0 6A-West
COACHES Rogers Heritage: Tom Olsen; Bentonville: Dick Rippee
NOTEWORTHY The Tigers didn't waste much time blasting Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday but could face a tougher battle with Heritage. ... Bentonville's 10-game winning streak is second only to Central for the longest such run in Class 6A. ... The War Eagles lost 55-42 to the Tigers on Jan. 12 and haven't beaten them in almost two years. ... Junior guard Micah Hill scored 22 points for Heritage in its seven-point loss to Springdale Har-Ber in its last game.
MONTICELLO
AT NO. 4 MAGNOLIA
WHERE Panther Arena, Magnolia
RECORDS Monticello 11-3, 6-3 4A-8; Magnolia 14-0, 8-0 4A-8
COACHES Monticello: Wayne Sherrer; Magnolia: Ben Lindsey
NOTEWORTHY Magnolia hasn't played since Jan. 22 because of quarantining, so the Panthers will be amped to play, which could be a good or bad thing for Monticello. ... The Billies lost their game against Magnolia 70-50 three weeks ago but could benefit from the Panthers' long layoff. ... Monticello has Hamburg next Tuesday before a pivotal game against Watson Chapel the following day. ... Magnolia is on a 45-game winning streak.
LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC
AT NO. 5 BRYANT
WHERE Hornet Arena, Bryant
RECORDS Little Rock Catholic 8-11, 3-6 6A-Central; Bryant 14-3, 6-3 6A-Central
COACHES Little Rock Catholic: Todd Ezzi; Bryant: Mike Abrahamson
NOTEWORTHY Bryant can shake things up a bit next week when it plays at top-ranked Little Rock Central, but the Hornets have to take care of Catholic first. ... The Rockets held Bryant to its lowest point total of the season on Jan. 8 but still lost 47-27. ... Bryant junior guard Kade Ruffer showed flashes of his offensive arsenal earlier in the week when he scored 18 points against Fort Smith Northside. ... The Hornets have just one game left at home this year after today.
NO. 6 MAUMELLE
AT JACKSONVILLE
WHERE Titan Arena, Jacksonville
RECORDS Maumelle 13-2, 5-0 5A-Central; Jacksonville 4-9, 1-4 5A-Central
COACHES Maumelle: Michael Shook; Jacksonville: Victor Joyner
NOTEWORTHY The last three games between the two have been decided by three points or less, with Maumelle winning this year's first battle 59-56 on Jan. 12. ... The Hornets have won 10 consecutive games. ... Jacksonville, the defending Class 5A co-champions, had three games canceled in January and have won just once in 2021 (over Beebe 60-46 on Jan. 15). ... Despite the Titans' struggles, they're just one game out of fourth place in the conference.
LITTLE ROCK HALL AT
NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW
WHERE Charles Ripley Arena, Little Rock
RECORDS Little Rock Hall 2-7, 0-4 5A-Central; Little Rock Parkview 13-2, 6-1 5A-Central
COACHES Little Rock Hall: Jon Coleman; Little Rock Parkview: Scotty Thurman
NOTEWORTHY Parkview has been in quarantine and will have a date with its fierce rival in its first game back. ... Hall's last victory came on Dec. 28, when it beat Little Rock Catholic 50-42. ... The Warriors slowed the game down considerably in the teams game on Jan. 12, but the Patriots still won 38-26. ... Senior guard Keylon Harris is averaging just over 16 points per game for Parkview. ... A big game with Little Rock Christian also looms for the Patriots.
GREENE COUNTY TECH
AT NO. 8 JONESBORO
WHERE Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium, Jonesboro
RECORDS Greene County Tech 13-5, 4-4 5A-East; Jonesboro 14-3, 9-0 5A-East
COACHES Greene County Tech: Jeff Guiot; Jonesboro: Wes Swift
NOTEWORTHY Greene County Tech's 15-point loss to Jonesboro on Jan. 8 was the Golden Hurricane's closest margin of victory during their 10-game win streak. ... Jonesboro has held an opponent under 40 points eight times this season. ... The Eagles currently are in fourth place in the 5A-East and are a game and a half behind West Memphis for the three spot. ... Jonesboro will play at West Memphis on Feb. 9.
NO. 9 MARION AT SEARCY
WHERE Lion Gymnasium, Searcy
RECORDS Marion 14-2, 7-1 5A-East; Searcy 6-11, 2-7 5A-East
COACHES Marion: David Clark; Searcy: Wayne Herren
NOTEWORTHY Marion had a tough time in its last game a week ago but managed to hold off West Memphis. ... The Patriots can't afford any slip-ups if it's going to stay on track to possibly win a conference title. ... Searcy's 20-point victory over Paragould on Jan. 29, was its widest margin of victory of the season. ... The Lions' next two games are road trips to Greene County Tech and league-leader Jonesboro. ... Marion beat the Lions 61-31 on Jan. 8.
NO. 10 FAYETTEVILLE
AT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE
WHERE Ramsey Junior High, Fort Smith
RECORDS Fayetteville 16-4, 7-2 6A-West; Fort Smith Southside 2-18, 0-9 6A-West
COACHES Fayetteville: Brad Stamps; Fort Smith Southside: Stewart Adams
NOTEWORTHY The close shaves keep coming for Fayetteville. The last two victories for the Bulldogs have been by a combined three points. ... Southside is on a nine-game losing streak. ... The Mavericks have scored 34 points in three of their last four games. ... Fayetteville's home game with No. 3 Bentonville next Tuesday will be crucial, especially since the Tigers already hold a two-game lead in the 6A-West standings.
GIRLS
LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT
NO. 1 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith
RECORDS Little Rock Central 9-9, 3-4 6A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 19-1, 9-0 6A-Central
COACHES Little Rock Central: Marlon Williams; Fort Smith Northside: Rickey Smith
NOTEWORTHY Northside has been nothing short of dominant since losing to No. 3 Melbourne in late November. ... The Lady Bears whipped Central 61-39 previously. ... Northside has won 17 consecutive games. ... The Lady Tigers have been getting consistent play out of senior guard and Arkansas State signee Lauryn Pendleton all year. She had 22 points in a loss to No. 10 North Little Rock on Feb. 2.
ROGERS HERITAGE
AT NO. 2 BENTONVILLE
WHERE Tiger Arena, Bentonville
RECORDS Rogers Heritage 4-14, 2-6 6A-West; Bentonville 13-2, 7-0 6A-West
COACHES Rogers Heritage: Josh Laymon; Bentonville: Tom Halbmaier
NOTEWORTHY It's 32 consecutive 6A-West victories for Bentonville following its 43-point blasting of Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday. ... Heritage lost 69-40 to the Lady Tigers on Jan. 12 and is coming off a 58-51 loss to Springdale Har-Ber. ... The average spread for Bentonville the last 11 times it's faced Heritage has been 28.3 points. ... Trips to Fayetteville and Rogers, the No. 2 and 3 teams in the league, await next week for the Lady Tigers.
PARAGOULD
AT NO. 4 BATESVILLE
WHERE Pioneer Gym, Batesville
RECORDS Paragould 10-4, 5-3 5A-East; Batesville 18-0, 9-0 5A-East
COACHES Paragould: Sonya Tate; Batesville: Stan Fowler
NOTEWORTHY Paragould fought all game before losing to Batesville 53-41 on Jan. 8. ... The Lady Pioneers are the only undefeated team left in the state. ... After today, three of the final four games for the Lady Rams will be against teams jockeying for position in the 5A-East. ... Batesville could see tests in its next two games against Marion on the road and Nettleton at home. ... Paragould has won its last four games.
NO. 5 CONWAY
AT NO. 10 NORTH LITTLE ROCK
WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock
RECORDS Conway 15-3, 7-1 6A-Central; North Little Rock 14-5, 7-2 6A-Central
COACHES Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft; North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple
NOTEWORTHY Conway dominated the final three quarters against North Little Rock when the teams battled on Jan. 8 at Buzz Bolding Arena. ... A victory by the Lady Wampus Cats would give them added momentum going into next week's set of games against rival Cabot and top-ranked Fort Smith Northside. ... Junior forward Amauri Williams had 26 points for the Lady Charging Wildcats in their 14-point triumph over Little Rock Central on Tuesday.
NO. 6 GREENWOOD
AT RUSSELLVILLE
WHERE Cyclone Arena, Russellville
RECORDS Greenwood 16-3, 9-0 5A-West; Russellville 11-7, 5-3 5A-West
COACHES Greenwood: Clay Reeves; Russellville: Ryan Koerdt
NOTEWORTHY Russellville will get a chance at redemption after being drilled by Greenwood 82-28 when the teams met last week. ... Defense has been the Lady Bulldogs' calling card since conference action began, but Clay Reeves' team has no problem scoring points either. ... Senior guard Kinley Fisher has been a game-changer for Greenwood and is the the state's reigning girls player of the week.
SYLVAN HILLS AT
NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN
WHERE Warrior Arena, Little Rock
RECORDS Sylvan Hills 8-5, 4-3 5A-Central; Little Rock Christian 16-1, 7-0 5A-Central
COACHES Sylvan Hills: Shelley Davis; Little Rock Christian: Ronald Rogers
NOTEWORTHY Teams are running out of chances to hand the Lady Warriors a loss in conference play. ... It's been nearly two months since Little Rock Christian lost a game. ... Sylvan Hills fell three games back of the Lady Warriors after losing 50-48 to Jacksonville on Tuesday. ... Little Rock Christian won 68-56 in the showdown on Jan. 12, but it wasn't until the Lady Warriors went on a late run that they were able to pull away in Sherwood.
NO. 8 HARRISON
AT BERRYVILLE
WHERE Bobcat Arena, Berryville
RECORDS Harrison 14-0, 8-0 4A-1; Berryville 6-8, 3-5 4A-1
COACHES Harrison: Kristian Williams; Berryville: Daniel Cornelison
NOTEWORTHY This game will be anything but an easy one for Harrison, which has won in a variety of ways this season. ... The Lady Goblins rolled in the Jan. 15 meeting, which was even more impressive because it was sandwiched between victories over Farmington and Shiloh Christian. ... Berryville has won four of its past five, including the last two. ... The Lady Bobcats are a game behind Shiloh Christian and Gravette for fourth place in the 4A-1.
ALMA AT NO. 9 VILONIA
WHERE Eagle Arena, Vilonia
RECORDS Alma 7-11, 1-7 5A-West; Vilonia 18-2, 8-1 5A-West
COACHES Alma: Codey Mann; Vilonia: Jeremy Simon
NOTEWORTHY Vilonia got a stern challenge against Russellville but managed to slip by to keep its dreams of a 5A-West title alive. ... Alma lost 57-34 to the Lady Eagles in their second game of 2021. ... Seven of the last eight games have resulted in losses for Alma, which will end a four-game road trip today. ... Vilonia has taken seven in a row from the Lady Airedales. ... Alma's only conference victory this season was a 56-53 decision over Mountain Home last week.
NOTES
No. 3 Melbourne is off. ... Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.