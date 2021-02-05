High school roundups

BOYS

MAMMOTH SPRING 66, HILLCREST 23 Cole Young scored a game-high 26 points as Mammoth Spring (18-9, 8-2 1A-3) put an end to its two-game skid. Logan Doss had 15 points and Aidan Burns added 11 points for the Bears.

MARVELL 79, BRINKLEY 66 De'Andra Arnold powered in 34 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 5 steals in a 13-point victory for Marvell (17-1), ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.

OSCEOLA 85, HOXIE 44 Richard High scored 25 points to push Osceola (14-2, 13-0 3A-3) to its 10th victory in a row.

WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 55, MIDLAND 39 Dillan Hopkins scored a team-leading 14 points as White County Central (17-5, 10-2 2A-2) won its fifth game in a row. Blake Dickerson and Deklan Stevens had 10 points each for the Bears.

GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 60, HILLCREST 41 Megyn Upton had 26 points for Mammoth Spring (11-10, 6-0 1A-3), which wrapped up the conference title. Chevelle Graves scored 16 points for the Lady Bears.

OSCEOLA 59, PIGGOTT 30 Doniah Haynes scored 14 points in a blowout victory for Osceola (11-6, 9-5 3A-3). Desiree Jackson added nine points for the Lady Seminoles, who had nine players score. Grace Hooten finished with 11 points and Emma Langley had nine points for Piggott (5-8, 3-11).

RURAL SPECIAL 56, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 55 Kylan Stevens scored 19 points and Bailey Perry ended with 13 points as Rural Special (12-4), ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, held on. Abbey Linville added nine points for the winners. Marlee Raby and Brook Adcock finished with 14 points apiece while Kassidy McJunkins tallied 10 points for Mount Vernon-Enola (20-3).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 57, BLYTHEVILLE 31 Brett Gardner finished with 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals as Southside Batesville (13-7, 8-4 4A-3) blitzed Blytheville.

THURSDAY’S SCORES

BOYS

3A-2

Harding Academy 62, Clinton 44

3A-3

Manila 41, Rivercrest 17

Osceola 85, Hoxie 44

3A-6

Helena-West Helena 63, DeWitt 42

3A-8

Lake Village 48, Smackover 38

2A-2

Melbourne 41, Tuckerman 39

White County Central 55, Midland 39

2A-7

Murfreesboro 57, Poyen 51

2A-8

Lafayette County 53, Hampton 42

Spring Hill 69, Parkers Chapel 53

1A-1E

Lead Hill 47, Deer 36

Ozark Mountain 82, Kingston 58

1A-1W

The New School 78, St. Paul 22

1A-3

Ridgefield Christian 82, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 58

Mammoth Spring 66, Hillcrest 23

Maynard 75, Marked Tree 72

1A-5

Marvell 79, Brinkley 66

Clarendon 68, Quest Academy of West LR 32

Girls

4A-4

Brookland 42, Trumann 33

Pocahontas 62, Jonesboro Westside 54

Southside Batesville 57, Blytheville 31

4A-7

Nashville 58, Bauxite 24

Mena 54, Arkadelphia 42

3A-3

Corning 67, Harrisburg 20

Manila 41, Gosnell 36

Osceola 59, Piggott 30

Walnut Ridge 59, Rivercrest 56

3A-5

Mayflower 63, Perryville 40

3A-6

Helena-West Helena 42, DeWitt 35

2A-2

Tuckerman 60, Sloan-Hendrix 44

White County Central 51, Midland 24

2A-3

Buffalo Island Central 52, Cross County 37

Marmaduke 68, East Poinsett County 32

Earle 42, Riverside 33

2A-8

Lafayette County 42, Hampton 25

1A-1E

Lead Hill 47, Deer 35

1A-1W

St. Paul 48, The New School 18

Nonconference

Melbourne 44, Mountain View 42

Rural Special 56, Mount Vernon-Enola 55