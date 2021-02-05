• Anita Burroughs, a state legislator from Glen, N.H., whose cat, Yoshi, blocked her screen during an online committee hearing, called it "part of the life we're living right now," after her committee chairman ordered lawmakers to keep their cats and dogs out of the room when they log on remotely.

• Robert Stewart Jr., 35, an Air Force veteran from Arlington, Va., who won nearly $40 million in federal contracts to provide N95 masks and protective equipment that he never delivered, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and other counts, prosecutors said.

• The Texas Department of Public Safety apologized after a test malfunction mistakenly issued an Amber Alert saying that Chucky, the killer doll featured in the 1988 horror film "Child's Play," was a suspect in the kidnapping of his 5-year-old son, Glen Ray, who was featured in "Seed of Chucky."

• Gregory Dow, 61, of Lancaster, Pa., a Christian missionary who founded a children's home near Boito, Kenya, and who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting young girls at the home, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Julie Wheeler of Beaver, W.Va., convicted of trying to fake her death by having her husband tell authorities she had fallen from a New River Gorge overlook, got an extra year in prison on top of a 42-month sentence imposed after she pleaded guilty to health insurance fraud.

• Katelyn Jones, 23, accused of threatening a Detroit-area election official after a heated meeting to certify Wayne County's results in the presidential race, was indicted for making threats over the phone and on social media, prosecutors said.

• Haywood "Tony" Migues, 67, the city marshal of New Iberia, La., accused of falsifying signatures on subpoenas and other official court documents, was charged with forgery, injuring public records and malfeasance, state police said.

• Ty'Nesha Ann Sims of Hazelwood, Mo., accused of punching a St. Louis sheriff's deputy who told her to wear a mask inside a convenience store, was arrested on felony charges that included assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

• Sunni Liston, the owner of a doggy day-care business in Portland, Ore., got her Corgi-mix Howard and 11 other dogs belonging to customers back safely when her employees used GPS technology to track down her van about an hour after a man jumped in and drove off in it.