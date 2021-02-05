Krewe du Kork Revives Magic Of Mardi Gras In Eureka Springs

Krewe du Kork decorates the Bead Tree Jan. 6 as a kick-off to the Carnival season in Eureka Springs. Other events the Krewe usually produces include their annual Wine and Dinner Benefit, Taste of Mardi Gras, the Korker Award, the Shoe Box Parade and the Fat Tuesday costume contest and party. Co-founder Ilene Powell says she expects all events to return for Carnival and Mardi Gras 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

When it became apparent that covid-19 would prevent Eureka Springs from hosting its usual robust Carnival and Mardi Gras celebrations, Ilene Powell says she felt called to find some way to recognize the holiday. After all, Powell is a former New Orleans resident and a co-founder of the Krewe du Kork, an organization that usually hosts multiple Carnival celebrations this time of year.

"Carnival is a spirit that lives within us every day," she says. "We have to celebrate it to keep Eureka Gras alive."

Powell says she founded Krewe du Kork in 2017 with friend and fellow Carnival fan Cné Breaux to both celebrate the holiday as well as to raise money for the community. Past recipients of the Krewe's cleverly themed fund-raising dinners have included Clear Springs School, Eureka Springs Community Center, the Echo Free Clinic and the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow. This year's virtual dinner -- guests picked up a five-course meal from the Basin Park Hotel and dialed in to a Zoom call from home -- was called "Barkanalia" and raised funds for Good Shepherd Humane Society.

"That's our whole mission with Krewe du Kork -- to give back," says Powell.

This year, Powell discovered another way to give back both to the struggling restaurant industry as well as to folks who are itching for something to do after nearly a year of social distancing. With "Taste of Eureka Gras," the Krewe is collaborating with Eureka Springs' most popular eateries and coffee houses to offer take-out and delivery specials that are inspired by New Orleans cuisine from now until Feb. 11.

This isn't the first time Krewe du Kork has recognized the hard-working restaurant industry; every year they give out the Korker Award for an outstanding eatery that gives back to the community.

"We need to recognize our service industry here in Eureka Springs since we are a tourism-based city," Powell says. "We want our businesses to get business. It's tough for a lot of people to think about going out to eat, and people are becoming isolated. [Covid-19] hasn't been a lot of fun for people, but with 'Taste of Eureka Gras,' we can still create some joy and merriment in town."

-- Lara Jo Hightower

lhightower@nwadg.com