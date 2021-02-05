Listen Here! Theme Song Writers Tell Rest Of Story

"12th House Rock"

Narrow Head

Run For Cover

Narrow Head's wall of riffs add stark contrast to their best quality -- deceptively sweet pop melodies. Rising from the Texas underground/DIY scene, the band's sophomore effort, "12th House Rock" was released last summer and is the distillation of the greatest moments in 90's alternative and hard rock with a fresh set of ears.

Delving into deep-seated themes of self loathing, desolation, self-medication, the loss of loved ones and hopeful redemption, "12th House Rock" explores the vast abyss of darkness just before the sun cracks upon the horizon.

"Story We Tell Volume 1"

Wonderly

What if longtime friends Jim Brunberg and Ben Landsverk came clean about the fact that their bevy of instrumental theme songs and film soundtracks were only half of the story? Well, the day has come for Brunberg and Landsverk, known collectively as the Portland-based duo Wonderly, to share their other side with the world.

On Jan. 29, the band released a brand new EP, "Story We Tell Volume 1;" five new songs that expand and embellish on Wonderly's sonic storytelling. On "Story We Tell Volume 1," and its companion "Volume 2" EP to be released later in 2021, Wonderly is two seasoned songwriters attempting to surprise, delight and outdo each other at every turn.

