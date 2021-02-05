Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Elkins

• Sherry Marshall, 38, of 1276 Walnut Place in Elkins was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of property, theft by receiving and furnishing prohibited article. Marshall was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Richard Forcht, 72, of 5656 W. Chattel St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape-forcible fondling. Forcht was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Chesley Whiteside, 36, of 290 Flanagin Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Whiteside was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Johnson

• Mack Samuel, 47, of 2302 Sam St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault and video voyeurism. Samuel was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.

Springdale

• Brendan Doshier, 18, of Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Doshier was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Demetris Davis, 20, of 4380 Thrasher Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member, carrying certain prohibited weapons and terroristic threatening. Davis was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,00 bond.