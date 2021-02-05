NW residents can apply for rent, utility bill help

Residents struggling to pay rent or utility bills in Northwest Arkansas because of the pandemic have help available.

Benton County released information Tuesday on how residents can apply for federal assistance. The county partnered with the Excellerate Foundation in Springdale, a nonprofit group working to address needs of Northwest Arkansas residents in education, health and well-being.

Excellerate, formerly known as the Endeavor Foundation, will process applications through its division, Hark.

Washington County is partnering with the Fayetteville and Springdale housing authorities to distribute aid money, said Brian Lester, county attorney. Anyone in the county can contact either agency about receiving assistance, he said.

Northwest Arkansas is receiving more than $15 million in rental and bill relief money. Benton County received $8.3 million, and Washington County will receive $7.1 million. The program will last until Dec. 31 or until the money runs out.

The money comes from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Arkansas was allocated more than $200 million.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

There is a three-step process for Benton County residents to qualify, according to the Hark website. First, households must earn less than 80% of the median income for the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which is $73,600. For a family of four, that means $58,900 or less in household income.

Second, someone in the household must have experienced financial difficulty because of the covid-19 pandemic. That means the person is eligible for unemployment benefits, has experienced a reduction in income or incurred significant costs because of the pandemic.

Third, the household has to demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability because of the pandemic. Supporting documents must be provided.

One application per residence is permitted.

Webster estimated 6,000 to 7,000 residents could qualify for the program and are behind on rent. The foundation started processing applications Monday.