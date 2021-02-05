Ohio State rallies late to top Iowa

Ohio State players celebrate on the bench in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- No. 7 Ohio State spent part of its time before its game at No. 8 Iowa stuck in the snow.

A blizzard that shut down several highways in the state hit as the Buckeyes were heading to the arena for a late-morning shootaround, and when the team left to head back to its hotel, the bus couldn't get up the hill outside of the arena.

"We had to call the plow people to come in and plow for us," Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. said. "It was just kind of a wrench in the road that was going to make us go even harder."

The Buckeyes found themselves stuck offensively for a stretch in the second half against the Hawkeyes. But they found another gear, rallying from an 11-point deficit to beat Iowa 89-85 on Thursday night.

Washington, E.J. Liddell, and Kyle Young each had 16 points as the Buckeyes (15-4, 9-4 Big Ten) moved into a tie for second place in the Big Ten with Illinois, one game behind Michigan.

The Buckeyes scored 38 points in the final 14:29, but it was that 45-minute wait in the snow that Washington said might have made the difference.

"We talked about who the top 10 shooting guards were in the NBA," Washington said. "And it was a great conversation. I think we built up that animosity for the game."

The Buckeyes needed something when Iowa went up 61-50, and they responded with a 17-5 run to take the lead.

Ohio State held Iowa to one field goal over the final 4:16. The Buckeyes were the ones with the big shots.

Justin Ahrens had 3 three-pointers in a span of two minutes late in the game after going scoreless to that point, his last one coming at the 2:39 mark to put Ohio State up 88-81.

"I think at that point, we weren't as active in our defensive slides," Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said. "Give them credit, they made their shots."

The Buckeyes held Iowa's Luka Garza, the nation's leading scorer at 26.5 points per game, to 16 points. Garza had five second-half points, making 2 of 8 shots.

Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) makes a three-point basket as Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) defends in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) attempts a shot under pressure from Ohio State forwards Justice Sueing (14) and E.J. Liddell (32) during an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)

Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) and Ohio State forward Zed Key (23) grab for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)

Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) shoots a three-point basket against Ohio State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) makes a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

Iowa center Luka Garza, top left, reacts after drawing a foul in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game as Ohio State forward Seth Towns (31) looks on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

NO. 1 GONZAGA 76,

PACIFIC 58

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Drew Timme scored a season-high 21 points after a sluggish start and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a sloppy performance to beat Pacific.

The Bulldogs (18-0, 9-0 West Coast) trailed at halftime for only the second time this season and didn't pull away until midway through the second half, extending the nation's longest active winning streak to 22 games dating to 2019-20.

Jalen Suggs had 19 points, including an emphatic dunk that made it 70-54, and nine rebounds.

Dannis Jenkins scored 13 points for Pacific (5-5, 2-4).

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) goes to the basket against Pacific forward Jordan Bell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) goes to the basket against Pacific guard Broc Finstuen (24)during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Pacific guard Pierre Crockrell II, center, vies for the ball with Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, left, and Anton Watson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stockton, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)