Old courthouse ready for Phase 2 fixes

TEXARKANA -- What started last year as state historical grant financing for the Miller County Courthouse will be continuing this year, according to county officials.

Roughly $270,000 of an overall $500,000 Arkansas State Historical Preservation Program grant that the county received will be used this year for Phase Two of refurbishing the historic 1939 courthouse's first floor roof and fifth floor roof. The building's top floor roof covers the old Miller County jail.

Last year's Phase One used roughly $220,000 of grant funds to refurbish the courthouse's third floor roof.

This year's effort will focus on preserving the first floor roof, as well as the roof of the old courthouse's original 108-inmate-capacity jail, which held prisoners from 1939-85. The jail also held prisoners from 1991 to 2002, when county officials reopened it before building a new correctional center in the 2300 block of East Street in December of 2002.

County judge's office Administrative Assistant Carla Jenkins said the county is accepting bids from private firms seeking to do the work. She added that a bid could be accepted by early next month.

County Judge Cathy Harrison said work on Phase Two over the next few months will be largely contingent on the weather.

Besides restoration of the floor and roof, work is also to start on replacing the courthouse's perimeter concrete sidewalk. This project is being financed by a 2020 Arkansas State Highway Department grant of $92,000, which the county received in November.

The grant, for which the county will supply a 10% match, will be used to hire a private contractor to replace the sidewalk and repair the courthouse's exterior -- a project that will also be started and completed as weather permits, Harrison said.