100 years ago

Feb. 5, 1921

JONESBORO -- The skeleton of a man, and a gold watch in a hollow tree were revealed today when C. L. Conner, near Hargett, who has leased a part of the Hargett plantation, set fire to the tree. Officers believe the skeleton that of a victim of a party of moonshiners who operated a still, which was found near the tree recently. E. E. Randolph of the Hargett plantation, who resides here, has the watch in his possession, and will hold it in an attempt to learn the identity of the skeleton.

50 years ago

Feb. 5, 1971

• Governor Bumpers said after his speech to the legislature Thursday that he might go on television one night next week to explain this $26 million tax package. He said he thought he could get help from educational forces "and we'll be contacting people all over the state, asking them to urge their legislators to vote for it." He said he was "generally pleased with the response that I've heard," although he said he had talked to no legislators. "From what some of my aides tell me, it was reasonably well received, and I appreciate that." He said he would not push the tax proposals as hard as he had his governmental reorganization bill, which he signed Thursday as the first major goal of his administration.

25 years ago

Feb. 5, 1996

• The state's early childhood educators hope to improve early parenthood education by setting up parent-teacher associations at day-care centers. The state Early Childhood Commission and the Parent-Teacher Association's Arkansas chapter believe parents who get involved in their children's education early will stay interested throughout their schooling. Beginning in April, the commission and the PTA plan to hold five meetings statewide to inform day-care providers and early childhood educators of the idea. The meeting dates haven't been announced.

10 years ago

Feb. 5, 2011

• A new Marshall ordinance that prohibits the flying of any flags on city property except the U.S. and Arkansas flags has riled some in the Searcy County town. City officials said some residents planned to march in protest from the Searcy County Courthouse to the Marshall City Hall at noon today and display Confederate flags, then head to the Marshall City Cemetery to display memorial flags at graves. The anger stems from an emergency meeting that Marshall aldermen held Jan. 24 over the flying of a Confederate flag over City Hall.