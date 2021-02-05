Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

PB church to give away food

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:10 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Anastasia Castleman and Nate Fairbanks deliver food to organizations during distribution at First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville in this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette / Flip Putthoff)

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give away food at two drive-thru events, according to a news release.

THURSDAY

At 1 p.m. Thursday, House of Bread will give away food from the partnership with the Legacy Center of West Dumas and Go Fresh USA. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, according to the release.

Drivers should follow these directions to the church Thursday:

From Walnut Street, turn east onto Fourth Avenue and travel along the railroad tracks to Pine Street.

Turn right on Pine Street and travel to the parking lot on the east side of the street where the food will be located.

From the passenger window of the vehicle, current clients will present their ID and phone number. Food will be loaded in the back seat or trunk of the vehicle.

FEBRUARY 15

On Feb. 15, the church will open its regular food pantry from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis, according to the release.

Everyone must bring proof of address, such as utility bills and driver's licenses. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2021. Everyone is required to wear a mask. The police department will be on duty to direct traffic.

Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread Apostle, (870) 872-2196, www.houseofbreadark.org or Saint Mary Harris on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT