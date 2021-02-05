PB church to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give away food at two drive-thru events, according to a news release.

THURSDAY

At 1 p.m. Thursday, House of Bread will give away food from the partnership with the Legacy Center of West Dumas and Go Fresh USA. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, according to the release.

Drivers should follow these directions to the church Thursday:

From Walnut Street, turn east onto Fourth Avenue and travel along the railroad tracks to Pine Street.

Turn right on Pine Street and travel to the parking lot on the east side of the street where the food will be located.

From the passenger window of the vehicle, current clients will present their ID and phone number. Food will be loaded in the back seat or trunk of the vehicle.

FEBRUARY 15

On Feb. 15, the church will open its regular food pantry from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis, according to the release.

Everyone must bring proof of address, such as utility bills and driver's licenses. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2021. Everyone is required to wear a mask. The police department will be on duty to direct traffic.

Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread Apostle, (870) 872-2196, www.houseofbreadark.org or Saint Mary Harris on Facebook.