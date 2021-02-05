Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning 2-5-21

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH,1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate the first pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr. at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. The public is invited to join the service by broadcast on the Barraque Street Baptist Church Facebook page, Pastor Sid on Youtube, or by calling 870-522-7622. The guest speaker will be Dwight D. Townsend Sr. of Longley Baptist Church at Little Rock.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate women's day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. The featured speaker will be Shere Morris, a member of Kings Highway. Due to covid-19, the church will celebrate virtually on the Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will give away food at two drive-thru events, according to a news release. On Thursday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m., the church will give away food from its partnership with Go Fresh USA and the Legacy Center of West Dumas. On Monday, Feb. 15, House of Bread will hold its regular giveaway from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. The police department will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread Apostle, 870-872-2196, or visit www.houseofbreadark.org.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to its services in the sanctuary at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances and masks are available for people who don't have them.

ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the program held in the cafeteria, the red brick building, according to a news release.

The Commercial prints Church News on Friday and the deadline to email articles is noon Wednesday. Articles can be submitted about events held at buildings or online. To submit church news, send emails to shope@pbcommercial.com. Also, pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may email articles for consideration. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.