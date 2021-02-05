Police investigating homicide at Blytheville Housing Authority

Officers with the Blytheville Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred at the Blytheville Housing Authority on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of South Division Street, about a mile southwest of Blytheville High School, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to an unresponsive person, police said.

Officers said they located 56-year-old Bennie Mosley dead inside his apartment. Police have determined the death to be a result of an assault, according to a news release.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about this incident to call the Police Department at (870) 763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at (844) 910-7687.