Schools' active covid-19 cases fall

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

The number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas' elementary and secondary schools -- both public and private -- dropped by 100 students and employees Thursday compared with the number reported Monday by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The decline, however, was not as great as the 293-drop in active school cases between the state agency's earlier Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 reports.

The Health Department's latest statewide report on active and cumulative covid-19 cases in schools and on college and university campuses comes on a day in which a health official in the 21,000-student Little Rock School District said about 60% of 3,400 educators and support staff members have received the first round of vaccines to combat the contagious and potentially fatal virus.

The district will in the coming days conclude the first round of shots for those who want them, begin the second doses of the shots and offer the first-round of vaccines to substitute workers in the district.

Additionally, the district is expanding the use of the on-campus Abbott Laboratory's BinaxNOW covid-19 Ag Card rapid testing system, a state-funded resource that started earlier at Little Rock Central and Parkview high schools.

"It's all to keep our community safe and stop the spread of the virus, and at the same time focus on the kids and their physical and mental health," said Margo Bushmiaer, the district's coordinator of health services. "We want to keep them able to learn," she said about students.

The state Health Department, which reports twice a week on covid-19 cases in educational institutions, said Thursday that there were 2,605 active cases in public school districts, down from 2,701 Monday. There were 132 active cases in private schools, down from 136, and there were 521 cases in colleges and universities, down from 612 earlier.

The Springdale School District had the highest number of active cases at 113, down from 132 earlier in the week. The Rogers School District had 98 cases, down from 128; the Little Rock district had 95 active cases, down from 107 earlier.

The Fort Smith district had 90 active cases; Bentonville and Conway both had 89 cases. The Pulaski County Special district that transitioned four of its campuses to remote instruction this week because of covid and quarantine numbers had 78 active cases, according to the state report. North Little Rock School District had 36. Paragould had 31. Cabot had 66. West Memphis had 18, and El Dorado had 15.

In all, 127 traditional and charter school systems had five or more active cases of covid-19. Districts with fewer than five active cases are not singled out by name, but their covid cases are counted in the totals.

The highest number of covid-19 cases at private schools was at Central Arkansas Christian Academy, which reported 14 active cases. Shiloh Christian Academy in Springdale had 12 cases and Providence Academy in Rogers had 10 active cases.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville had 95 active covid-19 cases, according to the Thursday report, down from 134 earlier this week.

The University of Central Arkansas had 37 active cases, the second-highest number among the more than two dozen higher-education institutions that had 5 or more cases. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus was in the middle of that pack with 17 active cases.

The Little Rock district, which posts its covid-19 numbers daily, reported Thursday that nine individuals were diagnosed with covid-19 and 70 more were quarantined for symptoms or exposure to the virus in the 24-hour period between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

There was a single covid-19 case reported at Hall High and Horace Mann Middle; as well as at Fair Park, Terry, Bale, Geyer Springs, Wakefield elementaries and early childhood centers. Two cases were diagnosed at Southwest High.

Those quarantined districtwide included 16 students and employees at Bale Elementary; 12 at Fair Park Early Childhood Education Center and 15 at Mabelvale Middle School.

Bushmiaer said the district has provided shots to about 1,800 employees who volunteered to get them at the vaccination clinics held at the campuses and other locations with support from local pharmacies and hospitals. An unknown number of district employees have obtained the shots on their own, she said, producing what she said is an estimate of 60% of all employees vaccinated, so far.

"It's been a joy for me to work with these people from our community who want to help teachers," Bushmiaer said about the employees at the pharmacies and hospitals that are aiding the district in the vaccination campaign. "On the other side of that are the teachers who say 'thank you' and are so glad."

To quickly identify employees with covid-19 and the people with whom they have been in contact, the BinaxNOW covid-19 Ag Card test has been added at Don Roberts Elementary, Pinnacle View Middle, West High School of Innovation and Southwest High. Meadowcliff, Stephens, Gibbs, Romine, Geyer Springs, Brady and McDermott elementaries and Mabelvale Middle are getting the employee self-testing system next, Bushmiaer said.

The Binax covid test enables volunteer employees at the selected campuses to periodically take their own nasal swabs for diagnosing covid-19.