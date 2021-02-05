State Senate backs effort on abortion hotline

The Senate on Thursday voted to send to the governor a bill that would require women to call a hotline before receiving an abortion.

The Senate voted 28-5 to approve House Bill 1195 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Benton-ville.

Under Dotson’s proposed “Every Mom Matters Act,” the hotline would inform women of services they can receive if they remain pregnant. Dotson told a Senate committee that the measure is aimed at reducing the number of abortions in the state.

Dotson has estimated the cost of implementing the program at $1.2 million to $1.5 million, based on figures from similar programs in other states. However, Health Department officials told a legislative committee last week that it would cost $4 million to $5 million to develop and fund the hotline and connection to services.

The bill does not include any funding for the Health Department to create the hotline, nor does it fund the creation or expansion of any services for pregnant women or mothers.