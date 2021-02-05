State tallies 1,824 new coronavirus cases as deaths rise to 5,050

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 1,824 — the third consecutive daily increase that was larger than the one a week earlier.

However, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 fell again on Friday. After falling by 69 on Thursday, the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients fell Friday by seven, to 808, its lowest level since Nov. 12.

Those patients included 144 who were on ventilators, down from 145 a day earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus rose by 41, to 5,050.

"We are continuing to increase our vaccine administration efforts across the state, with over 22,000 reported yesterday," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"This week, we have seen over 85,000 doses administered, which is an increase of nearly 30%. It's critical each of us follow Department of Health guidance this weekend to protect ourselves, our friends, and our families."

Friday's increase in cases was down more than 26% from Thursday's increase — a difference of more than 600 cases. However, it was up almost 7% from the increase in cases the previous Friday, Jan. 29, when 1,707 cases were reported.

As a result of the recent increases, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday for the third day in a row, from 1,720 as of Thursday to 1,737 as of Friday.

The number of cases that were considered active, however, fell by 48, to 16,944, as 1,831 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

The state's cumulative count of coronavirus cases since the first one was diagnosed in March rose Friday to 304,723. The count topped 300,000 on Wednesday.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.