Student faces firearm count in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- A 14-year-old Bentonville High School student was arrested Thursday in connection with having a gun on campus, according to a Police Department news release.

The student was arrested about 9:30 a.m. by school resource police officers assigned to the high school at 1801 S.E. J St.

The student was taken into custody under offenses related to possession by a minor or possession on school property of a handgun, according to the release.

A student told school staff and the resource officers the teen may have had a gun. Officers quickly located the student and found a 9mm handgun.

No threats of violence or other criminal acts have been connected to the arrest.

The school district sent a statement about 10 a.m. to parents and guardians.

"This incident is alarming to me, and I know it is to you as well," Superintendent Debbie Jones said in the statement. "Please talk with your student about the importance of speaking up as our student did today. I intend to share more information with you as we sort fact from rumors with the help of law enforcement."

The school district handbook dictates a one-year expulsion from school in this situation, according to Jones.

The case is under investigation, according to police.