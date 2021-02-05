Students at OBU earn fall honors

Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia named students to its fall Dean's and President's Lists, including several from southeast Arkansas.

DEAN'S LIST

A recipient must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester, according to a news release.

Dean's List area honorees listed by hometown include:

Pine Bluff – Johnathon Callum, Kaitlyn Bolton; White Hall – Clara Taylor.;

Fordyce – Jack Brent; McGehee – Dayja James, Caroline Massey; Monticello – Greg Bryant;

Sheridan – Jenna Barnes, Anna Eggburn, Luke Hill, Ashley Sweeney;

Sparkman – Sidney Pigott; Stuttgart – Meredith Medford.

PRESIDENT'S LIST

To be named to the President's List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Area honorees on the President's List include:

White Hall – Christina Beger, Kaleigh Casada, Michaelyn Ferrell, Hunter Smith;

Fordyce – McKenzie Smith; Leola – Emilee Webb; Monticello – Katelyn Bayless;

Sheridan – Madeline Martin, David Rainwater; Sherrill – Sara Hulse.