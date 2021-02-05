Driver, 93, dies after vehicle hits utility pole in Johnson County, troopers say

A 93-year-old Clarksville man was killed Thursday afternoon after his vehicle sideswiped a utility pole in Johnson County, troopers said.

Dennis Willis was going south on Arkansas 103 around 2:40 p.m. when he missed a curve to the left, according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle drove off the road on the west side, where it sideswiped a utility pole, the report states. The impact caused the vehicle to spin and hit a tree with its driver-side door, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time the crash as clear and dry.

At least 47 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads this year so far, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.