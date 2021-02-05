Troops at Capitol cost nearly $500M

WASHINGTON -- The cost of deploying about 26,000 National Guard troops to secure the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot is nearly $500 million, U.S. military officials said Thursday.

The deployment pulled troops in from all 50 states and four territories as law enforcement agencies locked down the Capitol for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden. Thousands of Guard members poured into the nation's capital and were stationed across the city to block traffic, and protect lawmakers and landmarks.

Officials said the nearly $500 million includes the costs of transporting Guard troops from their states to Washington, their salaries and benefits, as well as housing and other essentials. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss internal figures and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Because the troops were activated by the federal government for more than 30 days, their health benefits are also covered, adding to the price of the deployment.

Officials say the money is expected to cover the costs of the Guard through mid-March, when the troops are expected to leave. Between 5,000 and 7,000 troops are scheduled to stay in Washington through March 14.

Hunt on after car hauling vaccine stolen

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- Florida police are investigating the theft of a car that was carrying $10,000 worth of covid-19 vaccine.

The Plant City Police Department said Thursday that it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the vehicle with 30 vials inside that had been parked near a vaccination site in the city where Florida's winter strawberries are harvested.

The police incident report says the gray Hyundai Accent had been left with the engine running and unlocked by a driver who worked for CDR Maguire, a contractor hired for vaccination scheduling and logistical support, including taking vaccines from county health departments to specific sites.

The company said in a statement that its employee was taking vaccine vials in temperature-controlled coolers from the Hillsborough County Department of Health in Tampa to Plant City's Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds. But, at the entrance, the driver got out of the car to find a security guard to allow him into the site when the suspect got in the car and took off.

Police told news outlets that the 21-year-old driver is not considered a suspect.

"We have no reason to believe the thief knew the vials were in the car," CDR Maguire said in an emailed statement, adding that the incident had not prompted any cancellations of vaccine appointments.

Riot helps send firearms sales soaring

Firearms sales hit a historic high in January as violence hit the U.S. Capitol and a new president took over, continuing a record-setting surge that began as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in early 2020.

Gun dealers sold more than 2 million firearms in January, a 75% increase over the same month last year and the biggest-selling January on record, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry trade group.

The FBI, meanwhile, reported 4.3 million firearm-related background checks, the highest monthly total since the system was created more than two decades ago. The FBI's monthly figures also incorporate checks for things like permits that some states require to carry firearms.

Gun sales had already been soaring amid uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic, a stalled economy, and widespread protests over policy brutality and racial injustice. Then came the Capitol riot in Washington and the inauguration of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Gun sales often spike during presidential election years amid worries that a new administration could change gun laws.

Trump, Screen Actors Guild part ways

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union threatened to expel him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, Trump said he was resigning from the union that he had been a member of since 1989.

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union," Trump wrote. "As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."

The guild responded with a short statement: "Thank you."

Last month, the SAG-AFTRA board voted that there was probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership by his role in the Capitol riot as well as by sustaining "a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members."

In his letter, Trump said he had no interest in appearing before a disciplinary committee. "Who cares?" he wrote.

Trump said he's "very proud" of his work in movies and television shows including 'The Apprentice." Trump also said his life in politics "greatly helped the cable news television business."