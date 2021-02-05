Two wrecks fatal to child, woman

The Arkansas State Police reported two fatal crashes this week.

While traveling west on Clay County Road 406 at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Derrell Hill, 38 of Jonesboro, lost control of his 2007 Buick Lecerne and crossed into the path of a 2018 Ford F-250, a report said.

The crash killed a child in the Buick, and injured another child and Hill in the Buick and Mark Johnson, 38, and Sara Johnson, both of Rector, in the F-250, according to the report.

The injured were taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center and the child's body was taken to Hoggard and Son Funeral Home, the report said.

Jeanette Tutor, 61, of Taylor was driving north on U.S. 371 in Rosston in a 2014 Nissan Rogue when she traveled off the road at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle struck a sign and a tree before catching fire, according to a report.

Authorities pronounced Tutor dead on the scene at 10:25 a.m. before transporting her to Legacy Funeral Home in Hope, the report said.